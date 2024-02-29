Dil Se Dil Tak Singer Laqshay Kapoor strikes emotional chords again with 'Dil Pagaal' by T-Series Ft. Roshni Walia

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer Laqshay Kapoor, known for his chart-topping track 'Dil Se Dil Tak' from the film 'Bawaal,' is back with another soul-stirring love ballad titled 'Dil Paagal,' produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The heartwarming song features Laqshay himself alongside the talented actress Roshni Walia, and their on-screen chemistry brings to life a beautiful love story between two long-term friends. The musical magic of 'Dil Paagal' is composed by Mukund Suryawanshi, with touching lyrics penned by Abhendra Upadhyay and Vaishnavi Thakur. The music video, a visual delight that complements the emotional depth of the song, is skillfully directed by Jomin Varghese.

Laqshay Kapoor expressed his excitement about the release, saying, "I am thrilled to share 'Dil Paagal' with the world. The song is very close to my heart, and I believe it will strike a chord with listeners who have experienced the complexities of love within friendships." Roshni Walia added, "Working on this project has been an incredible experience. The chemistry between Laqshay and me translated beautifully on-screen, and I hope the audience enjoys the heartfelt emotions conveyed in 'Dil Paagal.'"

In 'Dil Paagal,' Laqshay Kapoor's soulful voice, coupled with his and Roshni’s captivating presence, creates an enchanting narrative that resonates with audiences. The song explores the delicate nuances of transitioning from friendship to love, portraying the emotional journey with sincerity and authenticity. _T-Series presents ‘Dil Paagal’ sung by Laqshay Kapoor is out on T-Series YouTube Channel.