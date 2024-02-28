German Indietronic Rock duo Bromsen releases new album "Brothers in Mind"

MUMBAI: Berlin Indietronic duo Bromsen release their debut album “Brothers in Mind” via Epictronic on all streaming platforms. Bromsen consists of Richard and Karlo Bromsen, who have known each other for more than 20 years. In the mid-2000s, they performed together with their previous band, "The Pampelmuse," at numerous indie rock clubs in Berlin.

However, the band disbanded in 2006, just before what was expected to be their breakthrough. Many years passed before Karlo and Richard decided it was time to reignite their passion for music and pursue their dreams once again. Bromsen has made a triumphant return to the music scene, showcasing their unique blend of synth wave elements and guitars.

Their distinctive sound combines a punchy wall of sound with raw and soaring vocals that compel listeners to groove along and sing along. Their first 5 singles have received critical acclaim from the (indie) press (amongst many others, Rolling Stone en Espagnol, Earmilk, Tinnitist, Obscure Sound, Indieoclock, Indie Dock Music Blog,Iggy Magazine, FVMusicBlog, Caesar Live N Loud, The Other Side Reviews, FrontView Mag, The last day deaf, The Lions Ground etc.) and have garnered airplay on indie radio stations across North America, the UK, France, Brazil, and other regions.

Bromsens singles keep inspiring dance & rock enthusiastic people around the world, so that most recently the brasilian dance group Lux has created a choreography on Bromsens debut single Merryman.

Bromsens debut album includes all these previous singles, whereas the first 4 singles have been re-mixed & mastered. The album includes further highlights, like the track “Catch” a cooperation with the German Synthpop Band Pixel Meth. A hypnotic track around the opportunities and risks of AI which will “gently catch us when we fall” or the track “Always on the right side” which had been inspired by a mystic night walk in Londons docks area. Karlo Bromsen ”each song means a lot to us and I am sure we will always love this album which breathes rock & dancefloor with every fiber”.

BROTHERS IN MIND: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/1oTC8cv7hZZKk5eOzr7QDQ