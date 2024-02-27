Four Chord Music Fesival, tickets on sale now, two-day fest to feature A Day To Remember, The All-American Rejects, The Story So Far, and many many more!

MUMBAI: Get your tickets now for the 2024 edition of the Four Chord Music Festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary! Secure your spot at FOURCHORDMUSICFESTIVAL.COM.
This year's lineup features stellar acts such as A Day To Remember, The All-American Rejects, The Story So Far, Something Corporate, State Champs, Motion City Soundtrack, Four Year Strong, The Get Up Kids, and many more. Check out the complete lineup below.
Join us for one of the country's most successful, fully independent music festivals, on June 22 and 23 at the historic Carrie Furnace in Pittsburgh, PA. Nestled within the remnants of the iconic U.S. Steel Homestead Steel Works, the Carrie Blast Furnaces showcase Pittsburgh's industrial prowess from the 20th century, providing a unique backdrop to the festival's decade-long legacy.
Choose from General Admission and VIP tickets, with the addition of a new Deluxe VIP tier. Elevate your experience with exclusive access to a spacious elevated viewing lounge, private bathrooms, a partially open bar, and more. Don't miss out on enhancing your overall festival experience!
Tickets on sale at FOURCHORDMUSICFESTIVAL.COM
Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23, 2024 at Carrie Furnace
Address: 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15218
The Lineup (Additional acts to be announced!)
DAY 1 (Saturday, June 22)
A Day to Remember
The Story So Far
Senses Fail
State Champs
Four Year Strong
Microwave
Militarie Gun
Koyo
Eternal Boy
Driveways
Action/Adventure
Cliffdiver
Mallory Run
DAY 2 (Sunday, June 23)
The All-American Rejects
Something Corporate
Motion City Soundtrack
The Get Up Kids
Relient K
Taylor Acorn
Hunny
Patent Pending
Keep Flying
People R Ugly
House Parties
Goalkeeper
Don't Panic
Old Neon
Originating in 2014 as a modest punk rock festival within a 1500-capacity club, Four Chord Music Fest has evolved into an expansive two-day destination event which showcases the pinnacle of the punk scene, while still maintaining its independent and DIY origins.
Festival founder Rishi Bahl said, "10 years is a long time. Most things that you were into 10 years ago have not survived, so to reach the 10th anniversary of Four Chord Music Fest is something we are very proud of. We really tried to make this one the biggest and best one yet and are stoked to spend the weekend with all of you at our brand new, historical landmark of a location, The Carrie Furnace. Get out the sunscreen and bring the Advil, it is going to be a party."
This year, Four Chord Fest welcomes the nonprofit partner Biggies Bullies. Established in 2011, this Pittsburgh-centered organization is dedicated to the rescue and rehoming of pitbull-type dogs in both Pittsburgh and its neighboring regions.
Additional sponsors include Monster Energy Drink, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Captain Morgan.
