News |  23 Feb 2024 18:11

Sidewalk Mafia release new single 'Bad Karma Zombies'

MUMBAI: Bad Karma Zombies is one of the most interesting and catchy songs from the upcoming second album, out later this year. The track breaks the norms of the basic sound and atmosphere of Sidewalk Mafia, but still sounds like nothing but the band itself.

The band says: "Bad Karma Zombies is a refreshing exception from the rest of the material on the upcoming album, and it will definitely be a great live song in the middle of all that melancholy and gloominess. We can't wait to play it to our audience! Ist's going to be something new, energetic and exciting."

Sidewalk Mafia is a blackened gothic/doom metal band from Helsinki, Finland. The band's sound is oppressive with low tuned guitars, but also melodic and at the same time atmospheric with a wall of sound type production. Sidewalk Mafia was founded in 2021. The band released their debut full-length album 72 Hours as a digital version in May 2022 via Sliptrick Records.

Recording and mixing by Sammy Aaltonen East Sound studios.
Mastered by Mika Jussila/Finnvox.

Sidewalk Mafia are:
Tommy Angelov – Vocals/Guitars | Johannes Wolfpathon – Drums/Vocals | Tom O´Valley – Bass

Band links: Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | On Sliptrick

