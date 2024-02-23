RadioandMusic
News |  23 Feb 2024 16:39 |  By RnMTeam

Bridesmaid Seerat Kapoor pours her heart out for Rakul Preet and Jackky, says, "Your Marriage was nothing less than a poetry..."

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor caught a front-row seat to Rakul and Jackky's wedding. Unable to contain her happiness, the Bhamakalapam 2 actress shared Rakul and Jacky's wedding video on her social media story penning down a heartfelt note. The shared moments showcase the beauty of the ceremony, highlighting the details that contributed to the magical wedding.

Earlier this week Seerat Kapoor was spotted at the Goa Airport. We now believe she was heading to her dear friend Rakul's wedding. The actress shares a close bond with the love birds along with the bride's brother Amanpreet Singh. Seerat was also a part of Rakul's bachelorette party.

Sharing the story the actress wrote "A match truly made in heaven. Your marriage was nothing less than poetry! All my love to you and the powerful union of both your warm families. This track is etched in my heart for life! God bless, Congratulations, Nazar na lage!"

https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamseeratkapoor/

Reposting the story of her lovely bridesmaid Rakulpreet wrote: "Love you two three four with

Seerat also did not fail to shower love on Rakul and Jackky's wedding video with emoticons. We could also see Seerat showering love of flowers on the couple for their haldi ceremony donning a perfect formal deep neckline gown with ruffle of sleeves and her tresses tied up in a messy bun, Perfect for a summer beachy Goa haldi wedding ceremony.  

Undoubtedly, this dreamy celebration will continue to capture the hearts of many who were fortunate enough to witness it, even if it's just through the lens of Seerat Kapoor's social media account. The actress also has a bunch of pictures from the ceremony to share and we can't wait to witness them.

 

Seerat Kapoor. Rakul Preet Jacckky Bhagnani music Songs
