RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2024 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

Progressive Heavy Metal band Exodus Rising release new single/music video 'Blazing Love'

MUMBAI :  Exodus Rising, the vanguards of Progressive Heavy Metal, are set to unleash a sonic revolution with their scorching new single and music video, "Blazing Love" This incendiary track, part of their upcoming album "The Book of Life.

"Blazing Love":

Daring to tread where no Christian metal band has gone before, Exodus Rising boldly tackles the poetic verses of the Songs of Solomon from the Bible. The band pushes the limits, shining a blazing spotlight on the divine gift of perfect love bestowed by the Lord. In a historic move, Exodus Rising becomes the first to expose the passionate romance between King Solomon and his Bride in a Progressive Heavy Metal fashion, breaking the rules of the genre with unapologetic fervor.

"Blazing Love" is not just a song; it's a fiery manifesto challenging the norms of Christian metal. Exodus Rising seamlessly blends the intensity of Heavy Metal with the profound emotions of love and devotion, creating a musical experience that transcends genres. The track is a groundbreaking foray into uncharted territory, as the band humanizes the characters of the sacred texts, breathing life into the timeless verses that grace us with the Lord's mercy.

As pioneers of Progressive Heavy Metal, Exodus Rising has positioned themselves at the forefront of their craft with this red-hot single. The band fearlessly breaks the mold, offering listeners an unparalleled journey through the heart of divine romance. "Blazing Love" is a testament to Exodus Rising's commitment to innovation, pushing the boundaries of what Christian metal can achieve.

"The Book of Life," Exodus Rising's debut album promises to be a game-changer, showcasing the band's prowess in marrying Heavy Metal with spiritual depth. As they rewrite the rules and humanize the divine characters, Exodus Rising invites fans to join them on this groundbreaking musical odyssey available now on [https://www.exodusrisingmusic.com]

Listen here:

Tags
Exodus Rising band Singers music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Feb 2024

NC's Totally Slow release new song plus video 'Future Burns' off Upcoming LP Out Spring 2024

MUMBAI :  Skate punk band Totally Slow infuses melodic hardcore with a creative surf vibe and a 90s basement punk ethos. Their music is a blend of razor-sharp hooks and left-leaning politics, delivered amidst a wall of guitars.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime films trailer and theme songs revealed!

MUMBAI :  The two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano's manga, "Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction," is creating hype with theme songs sung by YOASOBI's Lilas Ikuta and Ano.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

Future house maestros Electric Polar Bears team up with vocalist Bertie Scott for emotive track "Animals"

MUMBAI: Launching into 2024 with a wave of new releases, future house maestros Electric Polar Bears are set to unveil a string of singles that seamlessly combine innovation with the unwavering nature of their signature sound.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

San Diego CA Reggae/Rock/Soul Band The Goodies release self-titled EP-- Out Now; Stream the new music video 'All The Love We Bring'

MUMBAI: San Diego, CA reggae/rock/soul band The Goodies, founded by Justin Goodman ("Goodie") and Zan, have released their debut self-titled EP.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2024

Rome-based Modell blends elements of contemporary pop, electronica and neo-soul on new album, titled "Turning Point."

MUMBAI: Rome-based band Modell is back with a sonic explosion. Their new album, "Turning Point," blends contemporary pop, electronica, and neo-soul into a whirlwind journey that transcends space and time.

read more

RnM Biz

TV9 Bangla Lifestyle exhibition, music carnival and food festival commenced on Friday

MUMBAI : The second edition of the city’s biggest exhibition embarks today.read more

Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the electrifying second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox: A Fusion of Bollywood melodies and Hip-Hop beats

MUMBAI: Seagram’s Royal Stag is back with the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a unique musiread more

Indian Music Industry calls for Metaverse Accountability in Intellectual Property Rights

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), represented by members like T-Series (Super Cassettes) aread more

Percept ICE conceptualizes the gala “IIJS Signature 2024 - Networking Night with Salim Sulaiman” for Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domain read more

Apple launches Standalone Apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices on Windows

MUMBAI: Today, Cupertino announced the official release of standalone apps for Apple Music, Appleread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ultimate romantic playlist for your dreamy Valentine's Day proposal

MUMBAI: Get ready to turn your Valentine's Day into a symphony of love with these top romantic tracks. From soul-stirring melodies to heartwarming...read more

2
NC's Totally Slow release new song plus video 'Future Burns' off Upcoming LP Out Spring 2024

MUMBAI :  Skate punk band Totally Slow infuses melodic hardcore with a creative surf vibe and a 90s basement punk ethos. Their music is a blend of...read more

3
Future house maestros Electric Polar Bears team up with vocalist Bertie Scott for emotive track "Animals"

MUMBAI: Launching into 2024 with a wave of new releases, future house maestros Electric Polar Bears are set to unveil a string of singles that...read more

4
Progressive Heavy Metal band Exodus Rising release new single/music video 'Blazing Love'

MUMBAI :  Exodus Rising, the vanguards of Progressive Heavy Metal, are set to unleash a sonic revolution with their scorching new single and music...read more

5
Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction anime films trailer and theme songs revealed!

MUMBAI :  The two-part anime film adaptation of Inio Asano's manga, "Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction," is creating hype with theme songs sung...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games