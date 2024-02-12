Future house maestros Electric Polar Bears team up with vocalist Bertie Scott for emotive track "Animals"

MUMBAI: Launching into 2024 with a wave of new releases, future house maestros Electric Polar Bears are set to unveil a string of singles that seamlessly combine innovation with the unwavering nature of their signature sound.

Staying true to their distinct persona and branding, Electric Polar Bears, comprising the personas Zero and Snowball, have fully embraced an identity that combines the endearing and eccentric allure of polar bears with the pulsating heart of electronic dance music. Known for their knack of curating a charming and whimsical atmosphere, the duo craft full sensory experiences where they combine 3000 LED heads, powerful confetti cannons, captivating lasers, frost machines, and an enchanting penguin parade—all set against the backdrop of their vibrant, lively house beats.

Their well-known party-starting antics combined with their infectious sound and magnetic performance style have led to collaborations with notable artists such as Paris Hilton, Nitti Gritti, and CAZZETTE; support from industry tastemakers like Afrojack, Alison Wonderland, Deorro, and Illenium; performances at renowned festivals, including Decadence Arizona, Water Castle Carnival, Global Dance Festival, Give Thanks, and Amsterdam Dance Event; and a showcase at Paris Hilton's Neon Wedding, cementing their status as a rising force in the music industry. The duo’s bi-weekly radio show, Igloo Radio, has also been syndicated to stations on five different continents, including Insomniac Radio.

2023 was huge for the polar bear-headed duo, a monumental year that saw them release their uplifting, retro-futurist Where We Started EP; reunite with pop culture icon Paris Hilton to remix her 2023 single, “Hot One"; and join forces with globally-certified, platinum-selling artist Deorro to release their energetic, big room house single “Front to Back.”

Last month, the Electric Polar Bears kicked off 2024 by unveiling the year’s first single “Fever” - a boundary-pushing track whose bouncy, vibrant presentation encourages listeners to release tension, lose themselves in the music, and let the rhythm take control.

Today, the duo is joining forces with soul-stirring vocalist Bertie Scott to drop their vibrant house single “Animals.” Born from a late-night studio session filled with experimentation and creativity, this collaboration promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

“Animals'' begins with a delicate introduction, where airy, repetitive hi-hats slowly cascade into the sonic landscape and set the stage for Scott’s enchanting vocals - a welcome presence that add a unique flair to the track. The song then continues with Scott’s alluring lyrics that invite listeners into the soundscape and intertwine with the instrumentation, adding layers of emotion and depth to the track.

“Animals” showcases a seamless relationship between Electric Polar Bears and Bertie Scott, with the duo bringing their signature electrifying energy and lively sound design to Scott’s spellbinding melodies. Throughout the production journey of “Animals,” the trio manage to weave a tapestry of sonic ingenuity and heartfelt expression.

Beyond packing out dance floors, Electric Polar Bears are dedicated to philanthropic endeavors and leveraging their platform to make a positive impact on the world. For their most recent charitable act, the duo have announced they will be donating 10 percent of their streaming revenue for the remainder of 2023 to Only.one’s Antarctica marine protection initiative - an initiative to protect vital Antarctic ecosystems and deliver the largest act of ocean protection in history.