K-pop NewJeans wins Group of the Year at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

MUMBAI: NewJeans won Group of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop female act to take home such an honor.

NewJeans is attending the ceremony to take place on March 6 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, according to the group's agency, Ador.

Billboard Women In Music Awards is an annual event held by Billboard, established in 2007 to recognize women in the music industry who have made significant contributions to the business.

Other honorees for this year’s event include Ice Spice for the Hitmaker award, Victoria Monet for the Rising Star award and Kylie Minogue for the Icon award.

NewJeans' accomplishment proves that the group has successfully targeted the global music market with its second EP, “Get Up.”

The album topped Billboard’s main album chart, Billboard 200, dated Aug. 5, leading NewJeans to make the quickest career debut topping the respective chart in K-pop history.

NewJeans also conquered Billboard’s Hot 100 with its singles “OMG,” “Ditto,” “Super Shy,” “ETA” and “Cool With You” last year.

The group also won the Top Global K-pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards last year and became the first K-pop female act to perform at the event.