Galactica Festival launches own record label Galactica Music

MUMBAI : Renowned for delivering some of the hottest event line-ups in the techno scene, Galactica Festival are taking their curation skills to the next level with the launch of their very own imprint Galactica Music. The inaugural release ‘Icarius Vol. 1’ is available now as a 12-track double vinyl and digital album via Bandcamp.



Launched as a platform to express its unique musical vision, Galactica Music have ensured their very first release perfectly portrays the intent for the label. The first step in their discographic journey kicks off with V.A series ‘Icarius’ – a collection that brings together accomplished artists showcasing their techno prowess across sonic spectrums.



Featuring a carefully curated range of artists that have pounded their decks over the years, ‘Icarius Vol. 1’ presented both a 12-track VA on double vinyl and digital album. Offering a comprehensive exploration of the techno scene, spanning electronic, industrial, acid break and hard techno genres, the compilations is a thoughtfully crafted compilation that encapsulates very essence of techno, capturing all of its shadows and diverse variations.



Following on from the remarkable success of their annual NYE festival, which saw the leading event company welcome sell-out crowds to their hallowed club Cocoricò Riccione to ring in the new year, this latest venture is just the beginning of what is set to be a ground-breaking year for Galactica. Watch this space.

ICARIUS VOL. 1

Galactica Music