News |  15 Jan 2024 16:47 |  By RnMTeam

Indie-folk duo Hollow Coves embrace tender moments on new song "Photographs", announce new album 'Nothing To Lose'

MUMBAI: On the closing lines of their new song “Photographs”, the ascendant Australian duo Hollow Coves offer something of a mission statement for their next chapter and upcoming album 'Nothing To Lose', due out March 1 via Nettwerk Music Group.

“She loved taking photographs / I love the way she never let the moment pass.” It was, indeed, in the pages of a childhood photo book that Hollow Coves’ Matt Carins and Ryan Henderson found the initial inspiration for their first new album in five years - an ode to preserving, cherishing, and appreciating amidst the oversaturation and ephemera of the digital age.

Looking to overcome the anxiety and burnout that accompany the latter, 'Nothing To Lose' takes its inspiration from re-learning to appreciate our day-to-day: early morning surf trips on Australia’s Gold Coast, getting lost in the expansive national parks of the American West, the slow-and-steady craftsmanship of film or vinyl or woodworking.

Teaming with many collaborators from their close-knit, beach-town musical community - Hollow Coves’ 'Nothing To Lose' is a striking reminder of the often-underestimated powers of gratitude, perspective and simplicity as we navigate the modern world.

Hollow Coves - "Photographs"

A group that has emerged as a post-pandemic soundtrack for their fans’ special life moments - births, weddings, trips of a lifetime - it’s through this emphasis on connectivity and community that Hollow Coves embrace the online space. Becoming one of the most-used artists in fan-created videos across social media platforms like Instagram Reels, and garnering over one billion streams in the process, these grassroots digital moments have paved the way for Hollow Coves to travel across the world, interact with fans and hear their stories.

'Nothing To Lose' will include new single “Photographs”, among the many yet-to-be-released-tracks – a collection of well-received 2023 singles “On The Way”, “Milk and Honey”, “Letting Go”, and “Harder To Fake It”. Collaborating with ARIA-winning producer and engineer Matt Corby, fellow Australian musicians Alex Henrikkson and Chris Collins, plus Matt Carins’ wife Molly and brother Ryan, 'Nothing To Lose' uses this collective to match the energy of Hollow Coves’ live shows with a diverse sonic palate and galvanizing full-band spirit.

'Nothing To Lose' Tracklisting:

1. Nothing to Lose
2. Letting Go
3. Milk & Honey
4. Photographs
5. Harder to Fake It
6. Let’s Go
7. Purple
8. On The Way
9. Be Alright
10. Fact or Fiction
11. See You Soon

 

