Manndakini Bora launches soulful ghazal 'Gale Laga Hai Vo' to revive the timeless tradition of ghazals

MUMBAI : Renowned singer Manndakini Bora unveils her latest ghazal masterpiece, 'Gale Laga Hai Vo' a heartfelt rendition that aims to preserve and promote the timeless tradition of ghazals. With a perfect blend of traditional beats and modern sensibilities, this ghazal promises to captivate the hearts of music enthusiasts, bringing a fresh perspective to a cherished genre.
Known for her soulful voice and profound connection with classical music, Manndakini Bora takes a step further in her musical journey with 'Gale Laga Hai Vo.' The ghazal not only showcases her vocal prowess but also serves as a testament to her commitment to keeping the essence of ghazals alive in the contemporary music scene.
"I believe in the power of ghazals to evoke deep emotions and connect with listeners on a profound level. 'Gale Laga Hai Vo' is not just a song; it's a journey through the rich tapestry of emotions that ghazals can convey," says Manndakini Bora about her latest release
This ghazal is a collaborative effort of passionate individuals dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional and contemporary music. With 'Gale Laga Hai Vo,' Manndakini Bora invites ghazal enthusiasts and music lovers alike to embrace a fusion of heritage and innovation, making it the perfect addition to their playlists.
Concept & Singer: Manndakini Bora Music, Director: Javed Hussain, Music Composers: Ustaad Taj Ahmed Khan & Rafi Khan, Lyrics: Daagh Dehlvi, Line Producer: Vijay Tiwari, DOP & Director: Naresh Shah
