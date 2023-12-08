Eshita Chowdhury and Anurag Mishra unveil the final gem from their EP 'Tumse Mangu Aur Kya'

MUMBAI: Embark on a captivating musical journey with the dynamic duo, international artist Eshita Chowdhury and talented music composer-singer Anurag Mishra, as they unveil the final gem from their highly anticipated EP. Following the enchanting releases of "Ek Bholi Si" and "Ishq Firozi," the duo presents their latest masterpiece, "Tumse Mangu Aur Kya."
Speaking about the track Eshita Says " The song’s melody intricately blends with the soul-stirring lyrics, evoking a profound sense of romance and emotion. Anurag Mishra’s soulful composition lays the foundation for a harmonious blend of melody and emotion, creating an immersive experience for the listener. Dev Pandey’s lyrical prowess adds depth to the narrative, painting a canvas of sentiments that resonate with authenticity. The synergy between singer, composer, and the lyricist is evident, resulting in a captivating original piece. Through this collaboration, we bring forth a song that not only showcases individual talents but also converges into a harmonious symphony that lingers in the hearts of those who tune in.
Anurag Mishra says " Tumse Maangu Aur Kya - is the 3rd and final song of Eshita's debut EP. Showcasing her sweet vocals on yet another breezy composition by Anurag, Eshita shows her emotional side on this track. The song TMAK revolves on gratitude for finding love and has a very happy zone. The music production by Sanskar Vaidya is very acoustic, light and vocal dominated so that the track is very hummable. It is a great addition to the existing two tracks which are of romantic and sufi genres respectively.
“Tumse Mangu Aur Kya” stands as a testament to the collaborative synergy of these remarkable artists, delivering a romantic masterpiece that transcends sound and vision, inviting listeners into a world where emotions dance with melody. Together, they create an immersive audio-visual masterpiece that lingers in the hearts of those who encounter its magic.
