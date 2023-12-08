Echoes of Earth 2023 : A Resounding Success!

MUMBAI : We are overjoyed to share that the echoes of music, art, and sustainability resonated loud and clear at the Echoes of Earth 2023 music festival, held on December 2nd and 3rd. This year, the festival witnessed an incredible turnout of 23,000 over the weekend, not only from Bengaluru but also from various corners of the country, coming together to celebrate the harmony of music and sustainability.

One of the highlights of the event was the positive response to our eco-conscious initiatives, particularly the stunning art installations and stages crafted entirely from recycled materials sourced from junkyards. Festival-goers were captivated by the creativity and resourcefulness displayed, proving that art can thrive even in the most unexpected places.

The musical extravaganza featured stellar performances by renowned artists such as Len Faki from Germany, three-time Grammy Award winner Tinariwen from Mali, Jitvam (US/India), Mezerg (France), Parra for Cuva (Germany), Mansur Brown (UK), 8 Kays (Ukraine), Sid Sriram (US), and Giant Swan (UK), among others. The diverse lineup showcased a fusion of global talent, offering an unforgettable experience for all music enthusiasts.

This year, we are thrilled to announce that the story continues with our chapter in Goa on 2nd-3rd February 2024, promising another edition of mind-blowing music & art, sustainable initiatives, and responsible celebration.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making Echoes of Earth 2023 a harmonious blend of music, sustainability, and unforgettable memories.