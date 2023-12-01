Oyeee Dilliwalo, Jay Sean and Juggy D are waiting to ‘Dance With You’ at Zomaland Delhi

MUMBAI : All the 90s kids and everyone who remembers the magic created by our very own Punjabi boys, the iconic duo Jay Sean, and Juggy D - guess what? Juggy D and Jay Sean are headlining India’s grandest food and culture carnival, Zomaland in Delhi on 16th December. Groove nostalgically to these legendary mundas tunes with a side of grub from India’s most trendy restaurants at JLN stadium. But that’s not all. The music lineup keeps the vibes going with star-studded acts ranging from Jasleen Royal, ‘Obsessed’-famed Riar Saab, and Madhur Sharma. If wacky is your kind of humour, Aditya Kullu and Gaurav Kapoor’s class acts got you covered. The food coma awaits with more than 60 iconic restaurant partners—including La Cantine, Good Flippin Burgers, Nazeer Foods, Amici Café, Berco’s, Artiste and Samosa Party. For the social (media) butterflies of Instagram and all things aesthetic, up your Instagram game at Zomaland by stepping into 'Carnival City,' where you transcend into artistic interactive installations and snap-happy zones for those perfect Insta moments. Because let's face it, if it's not on the gram, did it even really happen?
Toh kya scene hai weekend ka? Gather your 90’s crew and book your tickets right now!
When: 16-17th December
Where: JLN Stadium, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Cost: Starting from INR INR 899 (Phase 1 – General), INR 1,599 (Phase 1 – VIP) and INR 2,796 (Buddy Pass for 4) per day
Bookings via: Zomato app
