Dolly Parton is getting the rockstar treatment with massive medis blitz supporting 30- Track

MUMBAI – Dolly Parton kicks off her album release week this morning with a big announcement: she’s coming home to Rocky Top! On Saturday, November 18, Parton will make a special appearance during the UT Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs game beginning at 3:30pm ET on CBS. The global superstar, who has a UT Vols edition of her much-anticipated Rockstar album, will make her first appearance at Neyland Stadium in front of 101,000 fans.
In addition, Parton will make her debut appearance on The Howard Stern Show, airing LIVE on SiriusXM this Wednesday, November 15 at 9am ET. In tandem, Parton’s limited-run channel on SiriusXM—the aptly titled Rockstar Radio—will launch the same day. A rundown of highlights from Parton’s release week coverage includes:
Parton’s much-anticipated Rockstar album (releasing this Friday, November 17 via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group) is available for pre-order in multiple configurations. Access all available versions here.
