News |  14 Nov 2023 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

Dolly Parton is getting the rockstar treatment with massive medis blitz supporting 30- Track

MUMBAI – Dolly Parton kicks off her album release week this morning with a big announcement: she’s coming home to Rocky Top! On Saturday, November 18, Parton will make a special appearance during the UT Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs game beginning at 3:30pm ET on CBS. The global superstar, who has a UT Vols edition of her much-anticipated Rockstar album, will make her first appearance at Neyland Stadium in front of 101,000 fans.

In addition, Parton will make her debut appearance on The Howard Stern Show, airing LIVE on SiriusXM this Wednesday, November 15 at 9am ET. In tandem, Parton’s limited-run channel on SiriusXM—the aptly titled Rockstar Radio—will launch the same day. A rundown of highlights from Parton’s release week coverage includes:

  •     November 13: American Greetings Rockstar Create-A-Card landing page launching here
  •     November 13-19: BBC Radio 2 Album of the Week Spotlight (UK)
  •     November 15: Dolly Parton - Rockstar: The Global First Listen Event in cinemas worldwide powered by Trafalgar Releasing; access tickets here (with select replays on November 16)
  •     November 16: Dolly Parton’s Rockstar album release party live stream interview (more details to be announced November 16 at 9:25am ET)
  •     November 16: TVSN Dolly Day Takeover (Australia/New Zealand)
  •     November 17: Waffle House Midnight Rockstar Listening Parties Powered by TouchTunes; find locations here
  •     November 17: The Bobby Bones Show interview syndicated on local stations and via the iHeart app
  •     November 17: Audacy Radio’s Dolly Parton Rockstar Superstar Power Hour & Friday Night Takeover
  •     November 17: MTV Fresh Out Live & I Want My MTV Special (airing globally; various times)
  •     November 17: NPR All Things Considered interview airs
  •     November 17-19: Cumulus Radio’s Dolly Parton Rockstar Takeover
  •     November 17-19: Dollywood’s Rockstar Weekend
  •     November 17-18: TuneIn presents Dolly Parton’s interview on The Big 615 Storme Warren Morning Show and Tailgate Radio takeover
  •     November 18: Dolly Parton Rockstar at-venue activation in UT Vol Village near Neyland Stadium
  •     November 23: Performance at the Red Kettle Kickoff on the Dallas Cowboys’ halftime show airing on CBS
  •     November 23: Dolly Parton Rockstar at-venue activation in Miller Lite Zone at A&T Stadium
  •     November 27: Rockstar takeover of The Drew Barrymore Show

Parton’s much-anticipated Rockstar album (releasing this Friday, November 17 via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group) is available for pre-order in multiple configurations. Access all available versions here.

Games