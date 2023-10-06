Rockshots Records - Singapore's NOPROPHECY introduce 'Ghost Of Yesterday' off debut album 'As The Bridge Collapses' out in Nov

MUMBAI : Established in 2013 by Alveria Sykes, Singapore's NOPROPHECY has emerged as a formidable force in modern metal. The band's inception was fueled by a collective passion for music and a desire to unite their musical abilities in a band setting. Each member looked up to revered musicians, aspiring to bring their own unique touch to the musical landscape.

During its formative years, NOPROPHECY saw a rotation of musicians, but by the release of "After Life Comes EP" in 2016, the band had solidified its lineup, setting the stage for what would become a promising musical journey.

Describing their sound in five words - Aggressive, Melodic, Intense, Groove, and Dynamic - NOPROPHECY has consistently pushed boundaries, showcasing their signature blend of fierce intensity and melodic artistry.

In anticipation of their upcoming album, "As The Bridge Collapses", set to be released on November 24th, 2023 via Rockshots Records, NOPROPHECY is gearing up to launch a new single titled "Ghost Of Yesterday." The band offers a glimpse into this track.

"Ghost of Yesterday" embraces an unorthodox intro leading into a catchy, pop-infused chorus, presenting a commercial appeal designed for easy sing-alongs. The track maintains a steady pace, contributing to the album's overall momentum. While it holds its unique meaning, "Ghost of Yesterday" encourages diverse interpretations."

NOPROPHECY anticipates that its upcoming album will captivate fans with its versatility. Promising a multifaceted experience, the album will delve into the band's signature melodic style while exploring various stylistic shifts across metal genres. The band believes this approach will provide listeners with a dynamic and engaging musical journey, enabling them to connect with each track on a personal level.

As the band prepares for the album's release and the unveiling of "Ghost Of Yesterday", NOPROPHECY invites fans and metal enthusiasts alike to join them on this exciting and diverse musical venture. With their dedication to delivering a powerful live experience, NOPROPHECY incorporates backing tracks during performances to elevate the audience's engagement. Sykes, now the full-time vocalist, further enriches their live shows through enhanced interaction and increased crowd participation.

For Fans Of: Avenged Sevenfold, Bullet For My Valentine, As I Lay Dying

VIDEO - https://youtu.be/pJd2H3vO3iQ

LISTEN - https://spotify.link/1iFzey4jCDb

ALBUM PRE-ORDER - http://bit.ly/NoProphecyCD

Track Listing:

1. Convelescent 0:38

2. As The Bridge Collapses 3:05

3. Ghost Of Yesterday 4:28

4. Sorrows 4:03

5. Burn It Down 3:33

6. Broken 3:31

7. Set Me Free 4:15

8. Voices 3:39

9. Higanbana 3:29

Album Length: 29:21