Cabrakaan's Mexican infused metal burns bright with 'Fuego' off new album 'Aztlan' out in Nov

MUMBAI : Originally hailing from Mexico, metallers Cabrakan now call Calgary, Canada home. In their signature sound, they take folklore from their homeland and wrap it up into a heavy and intriguing package that will catch the ears of metalheads everywhere. This year they are releasing an album "Aztln", a thematic album centered on the Spanish conquest - colonization and the defeat of Mexico's Aztec empire, Tenochtitln. The second single off this album is "Fuego", a story about premonitions and nightmares that were experienced by Aztec people about the Spanish conquest. The band explains more:

"It is based on the "First Bad Omen" of 7 that happened in the decade before the Spaniards' arrival in 1521. In this omen, there was a fire that burned in the sky every night for a year, shaped in a way that made the sky look like it was bleeding. Musically, it is hard-hitting, melancholic, dark, and energetic all at once."

In a fusion of fast-paced melodies, enchanting harmonies, and heavy-hitting rhythms, "Fuego" (The Fire) is based on the recorded history of seven bad omens that Aztecs believed were warning them about the future conquest.

Marko Cipktli and Pat Cuikani developed Cabrakan's initial concept to create music that reflected and reinforced their cultural roots. Over time, they developed a sound based on their shared musical interests: death metal, classical music and opera, and traditional Mexican music, with a strong desire to express and share their country's folklore through heavy music. In the past, Cipktli and Cuikani's lyrics have engaged with Aztec and Mayan mythology. Lyrics from their upcoming album will engage with a mix of themes related to the Spanish conquest and mythological concepts like Mictlan, an Aztec concept of the underworld. "Aztln" is recommended for fans of Eluveitie, Nightwish, and Amon Amarth.

Watch the music video for "Fuego" at https://youtu.be/5l0SfGbWP2I

Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/2ztfdrsp

"Aztln" is due out on November 17, 2023, and available for pre-order at https://cabrakaan.bandcamp.com/album/aztl-n

Metal Documentary - Journey to Aztln: Heavy Metal, Folklore, and Cultural Identity - https://youtu.be/K-qC2oY5xwU

Music Video - "Mictln" at https://youtu.be/mPLYXJBGXGI

Track Listing:

1. Tonantzin - 3:50

2. Fuego - 5:28

3. Tlaloc - 4:01

4. Luces y Sombras - 3:51

5. Malintzin - 5:16

6. Mictln - 4:25

7. Yolot - 5:16

8. Xchitl - 2:42

9. La Cigarra (featuring Reed Alton) - 5:31

10. Mictln (English Version) - 4:25

11. Fuego (English Version) - 5:28

Album Length: 50:13

Album Credits:

- Produced by Marko Cipktli and Cody Anstey

- All songs mixed by Cody Anstey at Clarity Recording & Mixing (Osyron, Ravenous E.H., Wu-Tang Clan)

- All songs mastered by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios (Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis)

- All lyrics by Pat Cuikani & Marko Cipktli

Album Band Line-up:

Pat Cuikani, Vocals

Marko Cipktli, Drums & Rough Vocals

Alex Navarro, Lead Guitar, Rhythm Guitar

David Saldarriaga Tobn - Bass, Classical Guitar

Live Band Line-up:

Pat Cuikani, Vocals

Marko Cipktli, Drums & Rough Vocals

Alex Navarro, Lead Guitar

Brendan Wilkinson, Rhythm Guitar

David Saldarriaga Tobn - Bass, Classical Guitar