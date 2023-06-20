RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jun 2023 15:11

Spotted! B-Town singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, and Sukhwinder Singh at the Mirchi Studios. Is this going to be the most rhythmic collaboration of the year?

MUMBAI: Recently the Mirchi Studios have been buzzing with prominent singers and musicians from the music industry including Sunidhi Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, and Sukhwinder Singh. Word around the town is that Mirchi is planning something big for its audiences this World Music Day. But what could this collaboration possibly be?

Stay tuned and follow @mirchiplus for more details.

B-town Sunidhi Chauhan Harshdeep Kaur Sukhwinder Singh Mirchi Studios
