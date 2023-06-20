MTV Beats and Vh1 Bring Your Favourite Indie and Global Artists Together with - ‘World Music Day – Showcase’

MUMBAI: MTV Beats and Vh1, Viacom18’s leading youth music channels, are all set to hit shuffle and bring a multi-genre celebration of music to fans, with the best in the industry! This World Music Day, the two iconic channels will present ‘World Music Day – Showcase’, bringing together the extraordinary power of music! Hosted by the charismatic and talented Rohini Ramnathan, popularly known as RoTalks, MTV Beats and Vh1’s ‘World Music Day – Showcase’ will captivate viewers with exclusive glimpses, insightful conversations, and memorable performances from the best of the best, on Wednesday, 21st June 2023, starting 1:00 PM.

Featuring prominent artists including Anoushka Maskey, Dream Note, Indian Ocean, Shiekh Sadi, Nikhita Gandhi, Saahel, Akanksha Bhandari, Taba Chake and Hardil Pandya on MTV Beats and Nickelback, Corey Taylor, Tsumyoki, Lenka, Grentperez, Rosie Darling, Mali, Kamakshi Khanna, Anoushka Maskey, Celina Sharma, Bryden & Parth, Perp and Shayan on Vh1 across Rock, Hip-hop, Jazz, Pop, Blues, and Indie, the one-of-a-kind experience promises not only incredible musical moments but also delve deeper into the creative process and inspirations behind the artists’ favourite songs. Adding to the excitement, the participating artists will be joining the show from the comfort of their own homes, bringing a personal touch to their performances. From heart-pounding beats to soul-stirring melodies, World Music Day – Showcase will bring the talent and diversity of the global music scene to the forefront.

Speaking about ‘World Music Day – Showcase’, Merrill Sequeira, Programming Head, MTV Beats, said, “At MTV Beats and Vh1 India, World Music Day is always special - it’s a cultural motif and celebration of music, its evolution and the artists who make it memorable. ‘Showcase’ is an endeavour to bring artists closer to their fans and connect people through the power of music.”

Get ready for an extraordinary journey filled with unforgettable performances, heartwarming moments, and the sheer joy of music. Tune in to MTV Beats and Vh1 on 21st June at 1:00 PM to immerse in the unparalleled magic of music.