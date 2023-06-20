RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jun 2023

Adele is suffering from painful skin condition that requires 'crude' treatment

MUMBAI: Singer Adele has opened up about the uncomfortable skin condition she is battling before hinting that another body transformation could be on the way.

The mega star singer told fans that she sweated so much in her Spanx underwear that she now suffers with severe acne, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The painful problem hasn't impacted her performance after telling the world suffered from "jock itch" - before regretting her TMI announcement. We could be seeing a brand new Adele look in the months ahead after saying she has started weight lifting.

She told the Ceasar's Palace crowd in Vegas: "Do you know what my doctor gave me? It is a bit crude, I never knew it existed. Me and my team were talking about it earlier. Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me. I sweat a lot and it doesn't go anywhere. So basically I just sit in my own sweat. And my doctor gave me Jock Itch cream."

She further mentioned: "Sounds like I am a big (Denver) Nuggets fan there doesn't it? Jock Itch that is what it is called right? "So it looks like I am an athlete so I have to squirt it on myself. I don't know why the f*** I just told you that."

As per Mirror.co.uk, Adele then went on to say she's been hitting the gym - and she is clearly feeling pumped.

"Talking of body acne I have started weight lifting again, like no-one's business," she went on. "I am absolutely loving it."

The star was this weekend at the centre of a bitter war of words between comedian Alan Carr and his ex-husband Paul Drayton. The former couple announced their decision to split in January 2022 after three years of marriage following a tough year which saw Paul struggling in his battle against alcohol addiction.

(SOURCE:IANS)

