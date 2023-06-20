Adele is suffering from painful skin condition that requires 'crude' treatment

MUMBAI: Singer Adele has opened up about the uncomfortable skin condition she is battling before hinting that another body transformation could be on the way.
The mega star singer told fans that she sweated so much in her Spanx underwear that she now suffers with severe acne, reports Mirror.co.uk.
The painful problem hasn't impacted her performance after telling the world suffered from "jock itch" - before regretting her TMI announcement. We could be seeing a brand new Adele look in the months ahead after saying she has started weight lifting.
She told the Ceasar's Palace crowd in Vegas: "Do you know what my doctor gave me? It is a bit crude, I never knew it existed. Me and my team were talking about it earlier. Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me. I sweat a lot and it doesn't go anywhere. So basically I just sit in my own sweat. And my doctor gave me Jock Itch cream."
She further mentioned: "Sounds like I am a big (Denver) Nuggets fan there doesn't it? Jock Itch that is what it is called right? "So it looks like I am an athlete so I have to squirt it on myself. I don't know why the f*** I just told you that."
As per Mirror.co.uk, Adele then went on to say she's been hitting the gym - and she is clearly feeling pumped.
"Talking of body acne I have started weight lifting again, like no-one's business," she went on. "I am absolutely loving it."
The star was this weekend at the centre of a bitter war of words between comedian Alan Carr and his ex-husband Paul Drayton. The former couple announced their decision to split in January 2022 after three years of marriage following a tough year which saw Paul struggling in his battle against alcohol addiction.
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more
MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more
MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more
MUMBAI: Roposo is India’s LIVE platform, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi that has more tread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) collaborates with the Music Composers read more
MUMBAI: Recently the Mirchi Studios have been buzzing with prominent singers and musicians from the music industry including Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI: Dreams And Realities is a two part album project by Philippine stoner rock group Polymerase. The band started recording in 2021 and the idea...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Adele has opened up about the uncomfortable skin condition she is battling before hinting that another body transformation could be on...read more
MUMBAI: MTV Beats and Vh1, Viacom18’s leading youth music channels, are all set to hit shuffle and bring a multi-genre celebration of music to fans...read more
MUMBAI: SDPPL, India’s leading player in the polymer industry, is proud to announce that the government has granted it the biggest recycling...read more