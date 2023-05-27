'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical' kicks off 13-city tour with flash mob at Times Square

MUMBAI: The Broadway-style show 'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical', which is based on K. Asif's timeless classic, has kickstarted its 13-city tour of the U.S. Flagging off the tour, the team presented a sensational flash mob at New York's Times Square.
The 13 city tour kicked off in Atlanta recently. However, it was at Times Square that the dancers gave onlookers a glimpse into the magnificence that has made this musical a long running success around the world. The vintage score and the lyrical choreography mesmerised people from all nationalities in a location that is known to be the world's biggest melting pot.
Talking about the experience, Feroz Abbas Khan, the director of the musical show, said: "A carnival-like atmosphere was created as passersby joined the dancers. It was thrilling to see the unifying power of art and music, bringing so many people together, many of whom may not even have seen 'Mughal-E-Azam' or heard about the musical. This has been a wonderful start and now we are excitedly looking forward to bringing this beautiful story to a diverse global audience in the US."
Deepesh Salgia, who helms the Creative and Strategic Vision for the musical, said: "Bringing the cast and crew of more than 150 people to the U.S. has been challenging because of the enormity of this undertaking. Finally, after all the planning and logistical brainstorming, we are here and the welcome that we have received at Times Square is a befitting start to a musical that is all about the power of love."
The musical, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji Group will regale audiences across North America.
(SOURCE:IANS)
