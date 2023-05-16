NCPA Listing Note | MAMOGI‘ Feat. MOHINI DEY, MARK HARTSUCH & GINO BANKS

Mumbai: We are pleased to announce with joy that we are hosting three grand musicians MAMOGI trio, an all-star powerhouse band. This trio is packed with progressive rock, electronic, and jazz music, consistently leaving the audience wanting more.
The band features prodigy bassist Mohini Dey, the incredible Gino Banks, and superstar saxophonist Mark Hartsuch. This concert showcases their talents, which pool together and create a fantastic music rhythm. This band has a powerful energy on stage while performing, proving that instrumental music can also make people dance.
Join us at the Tata Theatre to enjoy this phenomenal musical event along with the stars – MAMOGI’ Feat!
When: Saturday, May 20, 2023
Venue: Tata Theatre
Price: Rs. 1000/800/500/300 + GST Applicable
Time: 6:30 PM
Box Office Opens March 9, 2023, to NCPA Members & March 12, 2023, to General Public.
Link: https://bit.ly/MaMoGi
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI:Rising Hollywood star Halle Bailey said that she is glad to have a bonafide Hollywood superstar like Beyonce on her side as she continues to...read more
Mumbai: We are pleased to announce with joy that we are hosting three grand musicians MAMOGI trio, an all-star powerhouse band. This trio is packed...read more
MUMBAI: Swedish contestant Loreen came first with her song 'Tattoo' at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, beating out 25 other countries to garner...read more
Mumbai: Spotlife Studio, owned by the renowned Indian American singer Simantinee Roy, has joined hands with India’s oldest music label , Saregama to...read more
MUMBAI : Shakira is busy "focusing on her family" after being forced to deny rumours that she is dating Tom Cruise. The pair sparked romance rumours...read more