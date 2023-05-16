NCPA Listing Note | MAMOGI‘ Feat. MOHINI DEY, MARK HARTSUCH & GINO BANKS

Mumbai: We are pleased to announce with joy that we are hosting three grand musicians MAMOGI trio, an all-star powerhouse band. This trio is packed with progressive rock, electronic, and jazz music, consistently leaving the audience wanting more.

The band features prodigy bassist Mohini Dey, the incredible Gino Banks, and superstar saxophonist Mark Hartsuch. This concert showcases their talents, which pool together and create a fantastic music rhythm. This band has a powerful energy on stage while performing, proving that instrumental music can also make people dance.

Join us at the Tata Theatre to enjoy this phenomenal musical event along with the stars – MAMOGI’ Feat!

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Venue: Tata Theatre

Price: Rs. 1000/800/500/300 + GST Applicable

Time: 6:30 PM

Box Office Opens March 9, 2023, to NCPA Members & March 12, 2023, to General Public.

Link: https://bit.ly/MaMoGi