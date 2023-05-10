Mumbai-based artist Neil Nayak Releases Uplifting New Single "Panne"

MUMBAI: Neil Nayak, a Mumbai-based composer and songwriter has announced the release of his latest single "Panne." Composed and written by Neil Nayak, the track features the vocal talents of Faris Khan and music production by Zoheb Khan.

"Panne" is an inspiring track that speaks of choosing peace over negativity, and finding the strength to move forward gracefully. Neil's creative vision is showcased in the song's Synth Pop style, which includes elements of modern new-age sound, producing an uplifting and engaging sound that listeners are sure to love.

"Creating 'Panne' was a labor of love, and I'm excited to share it with the world. This song showcases how it's important to stay true to your own values and choose your own peace in the face of adversity. I believe that music can be a powerful force for positive change, and 'Panne' is my contribution to that movement. I hope this song will inspire listeners to embrace their own inner strength and overcome any obstacles they may face. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such talented collaborators and I hope the song will make a positive impact on the lives of those who hear it." - said Neil.

Zoheb Khan’s splendid music production provides a captivating backdrop for Faris Khan’s vocals which added an emotional depth to the song. While the music video perfectly captures the spirit of the song, showcasing Neil's creativity and artistic vision.

The music video for "Panne" is directed by Kumari Pai with Ketan Mahyavanshi serving as the director of photography. The video stars Neil Nayak and Shreya Kapoor and it will be released on Neil's YouTube channel, with the audio available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Spotify Link - https://open.spotify.com/track/35YJFXiSvFiO5KubkIORoP?si=ReXLSNi4TvCtdIf...

For further information please contact Victor De Souza - +91 7558698610