Mumbai-based artist Neil Nayak Releases Uplifting New Single "Panne"

MUMBAI: Neil Nayak, a Mumbai-based composer and songwriter has announced the release of his latest single "Panne." Composed and written by Neil Nayak, the track features the vocal talents of Faris Khan and music production by Zoheb Khan.
"Panne" is an inspiring track that speaks of choosing peace over negativity, and finding the strength to move forward gracefully. Neil's creative vision is showcased in the song's Synth Pop style, which includes elements of modern new-age sound, producing an uplifting and engaging sound that listeners are sure to love.
"Creating 'Panne' was a labor of love, and I'm excited to share it with the world. This song showcases how it's important to stay true to your own values and choose your own peace in the face of adversity. I believe that music can be a powerful force for positive change, and 'Panne' is my contribution to that movement. I hope this song will inspire listeners to embrace their own inner strength and overcome any obstacles they may face. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such talented collaborators and I hope the song will make a positive impact on the lives of those who hear it." - said Neil.
Zoheb Khan’s splendid music production provides a captivating backdrop for Faris Khan’s vocals which added an emotional depth to the song. While the music video perfectly captures the spirit of the song, showcasing Neil's creativity and artistic vision.
The music video for "Panne" is directed by Kumari Pai with Ketan Mahyavanshi serving as the director of photography. The video stars Neil Nayak and Shreya Kapoor and it will be released on Neil's YouTube channel, with the audio available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
Spotify Link - https://open.spotify.com/track/35YJFXiSvFiO5KubkIORoP?si=ReXLSNi4TvCtdIf...
For further information please contact Victor De Souza - +91 7558698610
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: Singer and Digital Content Creator, Aksh Baghla, known for his captivating voice and musical talent, interacted with Grammy-nominated singer-...read more
MUMBAI: The picturesque landscapes of Azerbaijan served as the perfect backdrop for actors Vaarun Bhagat and Ashish Vidyarthi to unwind and enjoy a...read more
MUMBAI: India’s very own zombie action comedy movie, Go Goa Gone continues to be one of the most iconic Hindi films of all times. Helmed by Raj and D...read more
MUMBAI: Since the release of Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Jubilee’ on Amazon Prime Video, the period series has been receiving widespread acclaim. From...read more
MUMBAI - Mumbai's iconic lifestyle destination, R CITY, is bringing to its patrons an unforgettable musical extravaganza, this May, with two of the...read more