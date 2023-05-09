Ed Sheeran claims he 'never received invite' for Coronation Concert

MUMBAI:Despite reports claiming Ed Sheeran turned down the chance to perform at Windsor Castle, the singer said he actually never received an invitation from the Buckingham Palace requesting his services at King Charles III's Coronation Concert.
The British singer, who recently won a copyright trial in New York, said he "wasn't asked" but was "excited to tune in" to the bash at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, reports mirror.co.uk.
Ed also explained how he wanted to "set the record straight" regarding reports that he had turned down the chance to belt out a tune for the new King and Queen - revealing there was actually no offer from the Buckingham Palace for him to reject.
Ed, alongside Alanis Morissette, instead spent his Sunday evening as a guest judge on 'American Idol', as full-time judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed for the newly-crowned head of state in London.
"No one ever asked me (to perform)," the 'Shape of You' singer added to the sound of gasps from the radio show's hosts.
"I assume if they went online and went 'what's Ed doing on May 6', they would go 'oh he's playing in Dallas' so I think that's what's happened."
"I never ever turned it down. I wasn't asked but yeah, I am excited to tune into that. Historic, isn't it?"
(SOURCE: IANS)
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more
MUMBAI: The Blue Monster that appears in Ed Sheeran's music video for his lead single 'Eyes Closed' from his fifth and latest studio album, 'Subtract...read more
MUMBAI: The love can conquer everything and that certainly includes scorching heat as well. Singer Soumita Saha's latest song is a love song sung as...read more
MUMBAI:Despite reports claiming Ed Sheeran turned down the chance to perform at Windsor Castle, the singer said he actually never received an...read more
MUMBAI: Following the digital release of his most ambitious album to date last year, jungle pioneer Congo Natty returns for 2023 with a special...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the power of self-expression and music, Ballantine’s Glassware True Music comes to India. It is a global platform that goes...read more