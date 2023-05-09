Ed Sheeran claims he 'never received invite' for Coronation Concert

MUMBAI:Despite reports claiming Ed Sheeran turned down the chance to perform at Windsor Castle, the singer said he actually never received an invitation from the Buckingham Palace requesting his services at King Charles III's Coronation Concert.

The British singer, who recently won a copyright trial in New York, said he "wasn't asked" but was "excited to tune in" to the bash at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, reports mirror.co.uk.

Ed also explained how he wanted to "set the record straight" regarding reports that he had turned down the chance to belt out a tune for the new King and Queen - revealing there was actually no offer from the Buckingham Palace for him to reject.

Ed, alongside Alanis Morissette, instead spent his Sunday evening as a guest judge on 'American Idol', as full-time judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed for the newly-crowned head of state in London.

"No one ever asked me (to perform)," the 'Shape of You' singer added to the sound of gasps from the radio show's hosts.

"I assume if they went online and went 'what's Ed doing on May 6', they would go 'oh he's playing in Dallas' so I think that's what's happened."

"I never ever turned it down. I wasn't asked but yeah, I am excited to tune into that. Historic, isn't it?"

