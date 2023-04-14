RadioandMusic
News |  14 Apr 2023 18:36 |  By RnMTeam

Asees Kaur's latest track spills over with 'I-don't-give-a-damn' attitude

MUMBAI: Ace singer Asees Kaur has talked about her latest single 'I Don't Give A', which is all about women who are bold and don't get cowed by the old-fashioned social norms and rituals.

The track is about women who don't give a damn to what others think and live their lives on their own terms, she said.

The music video features Asees in a new avatar, as she portrays the lead protagonist alongside actor and comedian Aadar Malik.

Asees, who became popular for her songs such as 'Raatan Lambiyan' from 'Shershaah', 'Tere Bin' from 'Simmba', 'Bolna' from 'Kapoor&Sons', said: "It has been so much fun to step out of my comfort zone for 'I Don't Give A'! Kumaar sir, Goldie, Burrah and Aadar have truly made the song a complete package. We have all worked very hard on this song for over a year, and I am so excited and nervous to finally be able to share it with everyone."

Aadar also adds on how he feels about being part of the song and working with Asees: "I'm thrilled to be a part of 'I Don't Give A.' The song is a light-hearted take on break-ups and Asees Kaur and Burrah have done an incredible job with the vocals, and it was a pleasure to work alongside them."

Directed and choreographed by Vijay Anil Ganguly, the music video is penned by Kumaar and composed by Goldie Sohel. The track is sung by Asees and Burrah.

(SOURCE : IANS)

Asees Kaur Aadar Malik Kumaar Goldie Sohel Burrah Vijay Anil Ganguly music Songs
