Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical App

MUMBAI: Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimised search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available, and experience many classical favourites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.

Apple Music Classical is the ultimate classical experience with hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features and much more.

Apple Music Classical will launch later this month and Apple Music subscribers will be able to download and enjoy the Apple Music Classical app as part of their existing subscription at no additional cost. Pre-order today on the App Store HERE . Once pre-order is complete, Apple Music Classical will automatically download at launch to enable immediate listening for users who have Auto Update turned on in their settings.

Apple Music Classical trailer HERE

Apple Music Classical offers….

The world’s largest classical music catalog with over 5 million tracks and works from new releases to celebrated masterpieces.

Thousands of exclusive albums.

The ability to search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.

The highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) with thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio.

Complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what work and which artist is playing.

Thousands of editorial notes including composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

Apple is working closely with some of the most prolific classical music artists and renowned classical music institutions in the world to offer Apple Music Classical listeners new, unique and exclusive content and recordings at launch and beyond. Follow Apple Music Classical on Twitter @appleclassical for news and updates.

Apple Music Classical listeners will also enjoy brand new exclusive artwork including a series of unique, high-resolution digital portraits for many of the world’s greatest composers- with more to come. Specially commissioned from a diverse group of artists, each image blends historical research with color palettes and artistic references from the relevant classical period. The results display an astonishing attention to detail, bringing listeners face to face with leading classical figures like never before.

Download composer portraits for Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin and Johann Sebastian Bach HERE

Availability