Amitabh S Verma releases new song 'Awalla'

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of Awalla, Amitabh S Verma recently released his next song called Khelo Shyam Sang Hori on the occasion of Holi. The music video for this foot tapping number was shot in Vrindavan. The song is being produced by Shruti Anindita Vermaa and Me 2 Films in association with Uttar Pradesh Braj Vikas Tirth Parishad.

The music video features actors Riva Arora and Aarush Varma. The additional lyrics have been penned by Amitabh himself to which he has given his mesmerizing voice as well. Shruti the producer of the song said that "Holi in Mathura had always intrigued me. The colours, the festivity and the ambience is beyond description and I wanted everyone to witness this."

Amitabh has in the past penned songs for some iconic films like Life In A Metro, PK, Bas Ek Pal, Khoobsurat, My Brother Nikhil and many more. His directorial creations include films, television series, music videos and the most recent web series Teen Do Paanch starring Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag. His first film was as a lyricist for a film called Chhal directed by Hansal Mehta. ANTARDWAND a film set in Bihar followed for which he did the screenplay, dialogues, lyrics writer and also the associate director. The film won a National Award. Speaking about the song, Amitabh says " This is traditional bandish which is based on Raag Kafi. It is a very old traditional folk song which has been recreated in a modern way. We have added fresh lyrics to the traditional song, and also added a fresh new orchestration and modern arrangement. The entire song is shot in Vrindavan."