Zaeden is back to win the hearts of his fans with "JAANA" featuring Amyra Dastur

MUMBAI: Enthralled by the great response to his debut release "tere bina" with VYRL Originals in 2019, Zaeden releases "jaana," a soothing, romantic, and enchanting music composition that is likely to captivate the hearts of gen-z and millennials.

"jaana" has comforting vocals and beautiful lyrics sung by Zaeden and co-composed and penned by Izzchugtai. The song and its message of love and perseverance will appeal to listeners of all ages, owing to an Afrobeat-pop arrangement, youthful lyrics, and a catchy hook line in Zaeden's harmonious vocals. Amyra Dastur and Zaeden feature in the music video, and their adorable chemistry makes this tune appeal to the hearts of listeners.

Speaking about his new release, Zaeden says, "This song holds an extremely special place in my heart. "jaana" captures love at the core of it and is finally out in the world after months of teasing my fans." He further adds, "The music video of the song is a surprise for everyone as it brings back the nostalgia of my debut release, ‘tere bina’. It is the first time I have acted in one of my projects, so I’m really nervous and excited about it. I believe that I’ve gone all in and pushed my limits to put together everything that this song deserves to be. I have a good feeling about this release!"

“It feels great to shoot with Zaeden again after 'tere bina'. We’ve both grown so much in our own fields and to work together again after a couple of years all grown up, feels awesome! Can’t wait to see the audience's response for this chartbuster." shares Amyra.

About Zaeden - Zaeden’s name is synonymous with India’s thriving Pop Music circuit, and his body of work has been experimental and up to the minute. Right from his debut track ‘Tere Bina’ he’s been a veteran in the millionaire's club by grossing over 100 million streams on his debut album ‘Genesis 1:1’.

His live show tally includes him performing at the grand ‘Tomorrowland stage and ‘Ushuaia’, one of the first Indians to take this stage. In 2016, he also opened for Justin Beiber’s Purpose Tour in Mumbai. He also performed in India and Dubai during his Genesis 1:1 Tour. Zaeden LIVE is more than just a pop act, it’s an experience with musicians, a perfect blend of his originals and covers combined with unparalleled energy from the man himself!

Besides music, Zaeden has established himself as the foremost choice for several global brands by working on trend-setting campaigns with brands such as H&M, Gucci, Netflix, Instagram, Jim Beam, Puma, Clinique, and more. He has been featured on GQ’s Best Dressed and MensXP's ‘Top 50 Indians who defined fashion in 2016’ list. His collaborations with designers Shantanu & Nikhil, and Siddhartha Tytler are a testament to Zaeden’s fashion-forward persona. A musician, a fashion-forward artist, and a brand favorite, Zaeden has been at the forefront of India's Pop revolution and will soon take over the world!