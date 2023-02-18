The song and the artist to look for for- Shor Se Pare by Faris Khan is our now!

MUMBAI: Indie artist Faris Khan released Shor Se Pare this month, and we’ll tell you why it is the song & the artist to look out for!
The song, Shor Se Pare was pitched at the ‘Pitch Your Music’ segment at the ALL ABOUT MUSIC conference 2022 in September. The song was selected under the filmmakers panel & received great appreciation from the esteemed panelists – Mr. Anees Bazmee, Mr. Mohit Suri, Mr. Anurag Basu, Miss. Ashwiny Iyer, Mr. Advait Chandan.
Earlier this month, Faris released the same song independently across all streaming platforms. The song touches themes like self discovery, finding our own voice and escapism.
On the release Faris mentioned, “It is just so heart warming when your work is recieved well by the listeners and you get appreciation from film directors of such stature. That too at an early stage of my journey as an artist. It pushes me to work harder and make more songs”
A product of love, labour, and support backed independently by the artist is out now on all streaming platforms.
