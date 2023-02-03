'Give your BS a holiday', raps Global chart-topper Vineet in his sassy new Hip-Hop number 'Ghanta'

MUMBAI: After a streak of eventful wins and inspiring multi-format concepts in 2022, disruptor extraordinaire and global radio chart-topping artist Vineet is back with his first release of the year. Titled ‘Ghanta (So Much BS)’, the multi-grammy submitted artist’s new release takes him back to punchy hip-hop/rap, albeit with a potent punjabi garnish. Ghanta (So Much BS) stems from the artist’s real life experiences & anecdotes of ‘Bullsh*t’ promises, claims and such while navigating through the entertainment business. The fun track is complemented by an equally fun animated vertical video. Ghanta releases worldwide on February 3rd, 2023.

Ghanta: a common slang word used liberally across India to sufficiently express disbelief, sarcasm, irritability or to call out lies. Used in the correct context, Ghanta can often mean: yeah sure, nonsense, rubbish, bullsh*t or simply ‘chal na’.

While artists from across the world have used their music to add to the colloquial vocabulary of listeners in India and everywhere else, ‘Ghanta’ is Vineet’s attempt to take a colloquial word from India and put into the lexicon of the listeners in the USA & Europe, in a manner that they can vibe with it. ‘Ghanta’ is Vineet’s attempt to take a colloquial word from India and put it into the lexicon of the listeners in the USA & Europe, in a manner that they can vibe with it. “We have borrowed an endless array of words like ‘yo’, ‘wassup’ (or sup), ‘on fleek’ etc. from their streets, so it’s nice to be able to plant one of our cool words like Ghanta in their lexicon,” says Vineet Singh Hukmani, a pathfinder who has been continuously and successfully representing music from India on global radio platforms.

Vineet felt the disruptive element would be served even better if he changed the sound design and perhaps dabbled with a more local flavour along with these global genres with a renewed unison. And thus this ‘global hip-hop song flavoured with some powerful local punjabi masala, enough to keep both sides of the world engaged’ was born. “It’s an out and out honest, yet fun track about taking all the BS, all the Bakwaas that people around try to take you for a ride with & laughing it off. Ghanta is an ‘in your face’ response saying ‘I see through your BS. Especially, especially the fame & riches being peddled to anyone in the creative field by middle men who claim to know the path to artistic glory.” He signs off.

Watch Ghanta so much BS here:

Vineet debuted as an author with a disruptive multi-format project called ‘Nine’, in March 2022. Call it a thrilling book with a soundtrack or a multimedia book that showcases 9 stories combined with 9 tracks, ‘Nine’ is a one-of-a-kind concept that features 9 of the artist’s chart-topping number1 tracks. Click here to preview Nine.