Boiler Room takes over Rockpool at W Goa

MUMBAI: The global dance music property Boiler Room returns to Goa for the second time!

Boiler Room started with a webcam taped to a wall, opening a keyhole into London’s underground. Since 2010, it has built a unique archive spanning over 8000 performances by more than 5000 artists across 200 cities. Today, it remains true to that history. Boiler Room supports emerging artists. It tells stories from the fringes. It connects local dance floors to the wider world.

Hosted in the cities’ prime twilight zones, Boiler Room's shows pair local heroes with rising global stars. With its return to Goa, Boiler Room is all set to host a stellar event at the flamboyant W Goa property with the setting sun acting as the perfect backdrop to this exceptional spectacle at ROCKPOOL. Evolved from the primitive beat of Goa, ROCKPOOL allows you to escape into a trance while admiring the most glorified sunsets of Goa with vibrant and upbeat music.

A stellar lineup that Boiler Room promises, this edition will feature:

ANUSHKA - a photographer and curator in the fashion world turned one of India’s DJs to have on your radar

MadStarBase - made up of Ase and Neal, is a production and DJ duo who perpetually create and curate some of the freshest, most forward-thinking music

Partiboi69 - Hailing from the Australian underground, he is a DJ, producer, martial arts expert, rapper, ketamine connoisseur, fashion guru, sex icon, and all-around renaissance man. With his lethal combination of hard-hitting G-House and clever green screen horseplay, Partiboi69 has amassed one of the biggest online cult followings in the dance music scene.

DJ Uri - DJ since 1987, a product of the 80’s Breakdance, Hip Hop & Acid House era, Uri Solanki aka DJ Uri has kept his passion true to the core. No other DJ in India graces the console like him. 27 years in the business, he has gained the highest level of knowledge, technical ability, experience & most importantly respect within the scene.

So join us at Rockpool to witness this magnificent takeover by Boiler Room and evolve your world.

Day & Date: Sunday | 5th February 2023

Time: 4 PM onwards

Venue: Rockpool, W Goa

Price: INR 1,557.36 onwards

Booking Link:https://dice.fm/partner/dice/event/g6k9p-boiler-room-goa-5th-feb-rockpoo...