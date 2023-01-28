RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jan 2023 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

Indian Trap‘s first single ‘Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya)' is out now. The mix of Ancient Vedic Mantras with Hip Hop Trap music is magical and pure genius

MUMBAI: LA-based producer of Indian origin, Indian Trap has released his first single titled ‘Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya)'. The track is his first single from his original collaboration with Chennai-based artist S. J. Jananiy. The song introduces listeners to a new genre of music: Vedic Trap.

Singer S. J. Jananiy, who co-composed the song, says, “The song has been released today, so I'm looking forward to the reaction of the audience. The song is very special and close to my heart and we have put lots of effort into bringing this project to life. I hope listeners everywhere shower all their love and support onto this track.”

Jay Singh, aka Indian Trap, who co-wrote and produced artists like Shakira and the film trailer of The Hunger Games, says, “The combination of Sanskrit lyrics with trap music has an incredible modern vibe to it, and one literally feels its burning energy. I hope the audience loves the track as much as we do. It is an amalgamation of interesting ancient vocal mantra elements and it is the first time so many elements have been added to a particular track. We are quite excited to check out the reaction of the audience.”

Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya) by Indian Trap and S. J. Jananiy has been released today on all streaming platforms.

Tags
Indian Trap Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya) The mix of Ancient Vedic Mantras Hip Hop Trap music
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded thread more

We are currently off to a solid start in our efforts to establish Songdew as a global platform that supports artists in all aspects, rather than just music distribution: Sunil Khanna

Mumbai: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with theirread more

Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India reveals brand focus and upcoming plans

MUMBAI: Sennheiser has been a part of the audio community for more than 75 years and has become sread more

We want to give opportunities to local independent artists to grow within the TuneCore/ Believe ecosystem says Heena Kriplani

MUMBAI: TuneCore South Asia head Heena Kriplani future plans for music artists in India at TuneCread more

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Dhvani Bhanushali's latest heart-touching love song, 'Preet' from her album 'Lagan' out now

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali brings to us her latest track, 'Preet', from her first album - Lagan. The love song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and...read more

2
Long Island, NY's Gone Stereo Debut Music Video For Single "Don’t Think I Forgot About You"

MUMBAI: Long Island's Gone Stereo is premiering a new video for the track "Don't Think I Forgot About You" on BlankTV. Stream the clip here:read more

3
Rising French producer NICOLAS shares emotive new single & video 'EVERYTIME I GO TO BED'

MUMBAI: French producer and artist NICOLAS releases his latest single and video ‘EVERYTIME I GO TO BED’, via Headroom records on 27th Jan. The...read more

4
Magdalena Lands On Warung Recordings With Opia EP

MUMBAI: Encapsulating the essence of her deep and groovy soundscapes, Hamburg-based producer Magdalena delivers her first release of 2023 in the...read more

5
Theatre: NCPA, all set to share stories of women in India

MUMBAI: International Women's Day is recognised and celebrated worldwide. However, only a small percentage of people are aware of India's National...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games