Indian Trap‘s first single ‘Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya)' is out now. The mix of Ancient Vedic Mantras with Hip Hop Trap music is magical and pure genius

MUMBAI: LA-based producer of Indian origin, Indian Trap has released his first single titled ‘Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya)'. The track is his first single from his original collaboration with Chennai-based artist S. J. Jananiy. The song introduces listeners to a new genre of music: Vedic Trap.

Singer S. J. Jananiy, who co-composed the song, says, “The song has been released today, so I'm looking forward to the reaction of the audience. The song is very special and close to my heart and we have put lots of effort into bringing this project to life. I hope listeners everywhere shower all their love and support onto this track.”

Jay Singh, aka Indian Trap, who co-wrote and produced artists like Shakira and the film trailer of The Hunger Games, says, “The combination of Sanskrit lyrics with trap music has an incredible modern vibe to it, and one literally feels its burning energy. I hope the audience loves the track as much as we do. It is an amalgamation of interesting ancient vocal mantra elements and it is the first time so many elements have been added to a particular track. We are quite excited to check out the reaction of the audience.”

Shiva Mantra (Om Namah Shivaya) by Indian Trap and S. J. Jananiy has been released today on all streaming platforms.