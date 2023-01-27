DJ SAMMY feat. Romy Dya Oxygen

MUMBAI: 20 million record selling music icon DJ Sammy is back to help sweep those January cobwebs away with his incredible new track ‘Oxygen’, featuring the beautiful vocals and melody of the insanely talented Dutch singer Roma Dya.

Fresh from the chart smashing success of ‘So Far Away’ her enormous collab with Martin Garrix and David Guetta, Dya has lent her vocals to DJ Sammy’s soon to be future house smash hit ‘Oxygen’. Guaranteed to be a Balearic summer classic, DJ Sammy has created a picture perfect melody blending bounce, beat and beautiful vocals. Whether played at sunrise or sunset, his new blissful house anthem will capture the peak-party mood and inspire warm memories of endless summer escapism. All the while adding to the growing excitement for the 2023 summer season.

Recognized as one of the most influential DJs of all time, and also responsible for one of the most instantly recognised dance tracks of all time. DJ Sammy continues to create amazing music working with the most talented vocal artists in the industry. From his studio in Mallorca, DJ Sammy continues to release tracks that shape the landscape of Balearic house music and the release of future summer classics. Expect big things from ‘Oxygen’ feat Roma Dya, it’s as addictive as the name suggests and destined to become a bonafide sunset club classic.

DJ Sammy – Icon, genius, music legend

One of the most iconic DJs and producers worldwide. DJ Sammy has sold more than 20 million records and has been the recipient of countless awards, the Mallorcan global superstar is without a doubt one of the most successful electronic music artists of all time.

His worldwide breakthrough arrived in 2001 with “Heaven”. The track sold more than 2 million records across Europe and Australia and landed at number 2 in the United States - US HOT 100 billboards, before hitting the number 1 spot in the influential UK charts in 2002.

Follow up track “The Boys of Summer” rocketed up to number 2 in the British charts. In addition to the incredible chart positions, TV appearances and worldwide awards, DJ Sammy was also recognised for his DJ excellence after charting in the internationally renowned DJ Mag Top 100 rankings (2005 #92, 2006 #61).

Appearances at the world’s biggest festivals, and also countless club nights around the world helped Sammy to discover his distinctive sound. Residencies in the world famous BCM Planet Dance Magaluf (#6 in the top 100 club ranking of DJ Mag UK), Es Paradis Ibiza and Privilege in Ibiza followed. His radio show MyClubroom was voted most popular radio show by DJ Mag Spain.