News |  25 Jan 2023 16:27 |  By RnMTeam

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023. Indian Audio Summit & Awards was an initiative to recognize and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio for the entire Indian Radio and Music Industry. The ceremony took place at the Chillin Kitchen & Bar, Andheri West.

India Audio Summit and awards celebrated the inclusion of audio practices in all types of media entertainment which are divided into 4 categories- Radio, Podcast, Technology & Audio Books. Red FM bagged a total of 32 awards across podcasts and radio categories including two fan favourite awards for RJ Praveen and RJ Akriti. The announcement event witnessed the presence of celebs, podcasters, radio jocks, radio stations, and content creators.

Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, Red FM & Magic FM, speaking on the wins, said, “This year has indeed started with a winning streak for RED FM at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023. Due to COVID and other considerations, Red FM withdrew its participation from awards back in 2020. After the 2-year hiatus, we decided to apply and are delighted to have bagged the maximum awards at IASA. We consistently strive to push the boundaries and think out of the box. A team that comprises of passionate individuals, who embrace challenges and work towards one common goal, is truly fulfilling. Being appreciated, awarded and acknowledged by these awards is a testament of the hard work and dedication by our teams. Always in gratitude for this recognition, we hope for your continued love and support in the months and years ahead.”

Red FM has prevailed a total of 32 awards at #IASA2023 including 15 awards in the ‘Radio category’ and 17 awards in the ‘Podcast category’.

Radio Categories:

·          The Most Effective Use of Station – ROI

Winner - Amit Dubey - Hidden Files

·          Best Client Activation (On-Air + On-Ground)

Winner- Business Blasters Expo 2022

·          Best CSR Initiatives

Winner-

1.       RJ Rafiq- Struggle of a Third Kind Transgenders in Kashmir

2.       Malishka- Monday Mental Health

·          Best Station Imaging

Winner- Mere Desh Ki Jersey

·          Radio Plus - Best Only Digital FM Initiative

Winner- RJ Nidhi- Wonder Women

·          Best Show - Community Radio Station

Winner - Khud Se Puchho

·          Best Digital FM Initiative

Winner – RJ Raunac- Wave se safe

·          Best 360 Degree Client Solution

Winner – We for Veterans

·          Best Late Night Show

Winner – Vikram Bhatt - The Audio Film Project Season-2

·          Best Mid-Morning Show

Winner – Shruti - Lights Camera Action

·          Best Interstitial

Winner – RJ Shashank- Professor Khalidas

·          Best Evening Drive Show

Winner – Rishi Kapoor – Mumbai local

·          Best RJ Zonal-West

Winner – RJ Mandee and RJ Kabir- Rainbow Diaries with Mandee and Kabir

·          Best RJ Zonal-East
Winner – RJ Praveen- Morning No. 1 / The Headphone Show

Podcast Categories

·          Best Sex & Relationships Podcast/Audio Streaming - Best produced

Winner – RJ Swati- Sanskari Sex

·          Fiction (Contains Comedy Fiction Science Fiction) - Most Popular Regional Show

Winner – RJ Rocky- Storiyaan

·          Fiction (Contains Comedy Fiction Science Fiction) - Most Popular Show

Winner – Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2

·          Comedy (Contains Comedy Interviews & Stand Up) - Best produced

Winner – RJ Raunac & Abbas- Cricket Sirf Cricket

·          Science (Contains Astronomy & Social Sciences) - Best show host

Winner –Dhruv lau/ Dr Era Dutta- Dope Shope Drugs

·          Religion & Spirituality (Contains Buddhism & Spirituality) - Best show host

Winner – Himanshu Sharma- Holy Tales

·          Religion & Spirituality (Contains Buddhism & Spirituality) - Best produced

Winner – Himanshu Sharma- Holy Tales

·          Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) - Most Popular Regional Show

Winner – Kalpesh- Ranbankura

·          Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) - Best show host

Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery

·          Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) - Most Popular Show

Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery

·          Crime Drama - Most Popular Regional Show

Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery

·          Crime Drama - Best Show Host

Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery

·          Crime Drama - Most Popular Show

Winner – Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2

·          Food - Best produced

Winner – Hemenndraa Dharr- Food Trails

·          Horror & Thriller - Best produced

Winner – Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2

·          Business (Contains Careers & Non-Profit) - Best show producer

Winner – Prashant Pitti- Decoding Unicorns

·          Horror & Thriller - Best show host

Winner – RJ Purab- India Classified

