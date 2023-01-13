Stebin Ben's recent post sparks a series of rumors and netizens can't keep calm

MUMBAI: The very talented playback singer Stebin Ben and his songs have always been a constant in our playlist. The singer has just dropped a post on his gram which has set the internet ablaze and has kept the audiences wondering about the reason behind the post.

Netizens have been guessing what this post is all about. Is he hinting towards a new collaboration or a step forward in his personal love life. The picture is what a dream looks like and we are quite excited to hear from Stebin himself what his post is all about.

Well, we have been eagerly waiting for Stebin to surprise us again with his magical voice and a new song.We hope our wish turns out to be true very soon.