RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jan 2023 16:16 |  By RnMTeam

Stebin Ben's recent post sparks a series of rumors and netizens can't keep calm

MUMBAI: The very talented playback singer Stebin Ben and his songs have always been a constant in our playlist. The singer has just dropped a post on his gram which has set the internet ablaze and has kept the audiences wondering about the reason behind the post.

Netizens have been guessing what this post is all about. Is he hinting towards a new collaboration or a step forward in his personal love life. The picture is what a dream looks like and we are quite excited to hear from Stebin himself what his post is all about.

Well, we have been eagerly waiting for Stebin to surprise us again with his magical voice and a new song.We hope our wish turns out to be true very soon.

Tags
Stebin Ben music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Jan 2023

MORTEN digs into the new year with long-awaited solo track 'The Drill'

MORTEN is entering 2023 with a head start and releases his long-awaited crowd quavering track ‘The Drill’.

read more
 | 13 Jan 2023

Indian filmmaker-musician Pranav Bhasin’s video Screaming on the Fly to premiere at SXSW 2023

MUMBAI: Indian filmmaker and musician Pranav Bhasin’s yet-to-be-released music video Screaming on the Fly was announced as one of the official entries for the music video competition at SXSW Film & TV Festival 2023, and will premiere at the festival in March.

read more
 | 13 Jan 2023

North Coast Music Festival reveals star-studded Phase One lineup for 2023

MUMBAI: Following the sold-out 2022 edition, North Coast Music Festival has revealed its stacked Phase One lineup for the festival’s 13th annual edition, taking place Friday, September 1 - Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Chicagoland’s SeatGeek Stadium Campus.

read more
 | 13 Jan 2023

Bass maestro Gl0bal continues debut album rollout with second single “Pain” featuring Armanni Reign Judgement Day LP slated for release on February 10

MUMBAI: UK-bred, British Columbia-based, genre-bending producer Gl0bal has made a name for himself in the bass scene with a sonically diverse catalog that consists of an assortment of trap, bass, and dubstep.

read more
 | 12 Jan 2023

It seems like Global Desi Records is on the roll to get their listeners upbeat with their new Sizzling Wedding Anthem 'Nakhra' featuring Tanmay Ssingh, Nitanshi Goel and Vee Kapoor

MUMBAI: "Nakhra" is an out-and-out party number giving out the proper Shaadi feels to its audience in oodles of glamour quotients.

read more

RnM Biz

Google will soon allow users to control Spotify, YouTube Music without primary app

MUMBAI: We listen to music, watch a show, or hear a podcast during our daily life making it diffiread more

Apple celebrates a groundbreaking year in entertainment

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment.read more

QYOU Media India elevates Pankaj Rai and Ashish Kotekar to National Sales Roles

MUMBAI: QYOU Media India, one of the youngest and fastest-growing integrated media companies spanread more

MX Studios collaborates with Dubai Economy & Tourism, to bring an adventure-filled mini-series 'A Spin Around Dubai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading OTT platform, MX Player is recognized for catering to its audiences’ diveread more

A saga of fulfilled promises and progress of IPRS in 2022 by CEO Rakesh Nigam 

MUMBAI: To wrap up 2022 Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS gives insights of IPRS in 2022, challenges andread more

top# 5 articles

1
It seems like Global Desi Records is on the roll to get their listeners upbeat with their new Sizzling Wedding Anthem 'Nakhra' featuring Tanmay Ssingh, Nitanshi Goel and Vee Kapoor

MUMBAI: "Nakhra" is an out-and-out party number giving out the proper Shaadi feels to its audience in oodles of glamour quotients. It opens with a...read more

2
Popular popstar Badshah and international sensation Jason Derulo to Enthral in the opening ceremony of the inaugural DP world ILT20; Only on Zee

MUMBAI: Cricket and Music lovers are in for a treat as superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo will dazzle crowds with their enthralling...read more

3
Bass maestro Gl0bal continues debut album rollout with second single “Pain” featuring Armanni Reign Judgement Day LP slated for release on February 10

MUMBAI: UK-bred, British Columbia-based, genre-bending producer Gl0bal has made a name for himself in the bass scene with a sonically diverse catalog...read more

4
MORTEN digs into the new year with long-awaited solo track 'The Drill'

MORTEN is entering 2023 with a head start and releases his long-awaited crowd quavering track ‘The Drill’. Just off of the release of the second...read more

5
Indian filmmaker-musician Pranav Bhasin’s video Screaming on the Fly to premiere at SXSW 2023

MUMBAI: Indian filmmaker and musician Pranav Bhasin’s yet-to-be-released music video Screaming on the Fly was announced as one of the official...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games