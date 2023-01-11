RadioandMusic
Here are five collaborations of Raja Kumari we should celebrate on her birthday this year*

MUMBAI: Rapper Raja Kumari has captured the nation's attention with her slick rap music videos and beats that are unlike others.  The Grammy-nominated rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer Raja Kumari discovered hip hop at a very early age. Raja Kumari is a trained Indian classical dancer and has Indian culture deep in her roots. Soon she raised the love for rap and created a brand of music that's wild, empowering, and unique in all senses. Though Rajakumari raps in English but has all her songs have cultural roots whether the Indian beats, Indian costumes to the flair of Indian folk music.

The artist has not only made a name for herself in India but is also recognized globally for her notable collaborations with Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Knife Party, and Fall Out Boy.

 Here are a few collaborations that the artist did let's have a look at them, while we celebrate her today.

1- John Legend

The famous rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari for the very first time collaborated with Musician John Legend for a track called  'Keep Walking'.  the duo created a catchy anthem. The song is about a rallying cry for the ones who are driven by self-belief and collectiveness. It's a celebration of the same spirit. Raja Kumari via her post expressed how incredible a journey she has while creating Keep walking with John Legend and how it was a pleasure to work with such a great artist. This Girl is really making us proud.

2- Madhuri Dixit

Raja Kumari started her independent record Godmother Records with intention of providing opportunities to homegrown talents internationally. Raja Kumari made a revamped version of  Alisha Chunao's Made in India with Madhuri Dixit. Raja Kumari has always been a huge fan of Madhuri Dixit and working with her was a result of her manifestation.  The duo has really notched up in the song Made in India which is still considered to be the dearest and greatest collaboration of Raja Kumari.

3- A.R. Rahman

For all the singers in the industry, it's a dream come true to work with legendary singer, composer, songwriter, and music producer A.R. Rahman. Raja Kumari often denotes A.R. Rahman as her musical father. She collaborated with him for the very first time on a Mani Ratnam film song Jugni in Kaatru Veliyidai. She sang the song alongside A.R. Rahman. Raja Kumari mentions how he gave his keyboard to Raja Kumari for practice and made her meet the flutist of his team. It's been a crazy journey for Raja Kumari fans Girling over him since childhood to one day sing along with the same person.

4 - Siddhu Moosewala

Raja Kumari collaborated with Siddhu Moosewala for the song " US" from MooseTape. It was a dream collaboration for Raja Kumari who always talked about her bond with Siddhu and how she adored working with him. The song was a huge hit and was trending from the day of its release.

5- Raashi Sood

The Punjabi pop artist and hip-hop singer-songwriter come together for a song that talks about how to emerge empowered from heartbreak. The song showcases both artists displaying resolve in the aftermath of a failed relationship.   Both singers are inspiring women in their unique ways giving voices to today's women. The duo has won many hearts with their energetic songs. the peppy song is about feelings of heartbreak and longing and love.

