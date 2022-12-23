Canadian female fronted metal band The Fixer releases new music video "Depart"

MUMBAI: This is where The Fixer departs on their first musical journey with latest members, Ryan Osbourne and Dr. Wiggins joining Melladonna and Vic Sin, armed with an insanely catchy new single for their track “Depart.” Forward on to their next chapter is a track with a sense of urgency, insistent rhythms; soaring lead guitars; melodic vocals; and dirty hooks coming from all members.
Drawing from a sonic palette of industrial and gothic tinged hard rock that you would expect from their previous work, they have kicked the tempo up by drawing from their combined appreciation for punk and electronic music to create what would be best described as a hard rock rager fit for a raver.
While Depart shows a new dimension to the band’s sound musically; Melladonna and Vic have collaborated to make what might be the band’s largest leap into new territory (lyrically). The song embodies the frustration of being stuck in a situation that you are unable to change and you know how to make the situation better.
Then inevitably leaving something behind. Lines like "tell me where’s the point that the passive becomes aggressive" or "Just think for a second about how this will end for you" stands in contrast to their usual playfully fun,yet dark, approach. Letting "Depart" pack an angsty punch that the band has not explored at this point.
Let the purveyors of “Dark.Sexy.Loud.” take you on a memorable to-the-point journey that is filled to the brim with angst riddled ear candy.
