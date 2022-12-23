RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2022 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

125thPRATAHSWAR THE MORNING RAGA SERIES BY PANCHAM NISHAD Presents Exceptional Sitarist – Ankush Nayak

MUMBAI: The ‘Pratahswar’ morning raga series by Pancham Nishad in its 16th year presents its 125th concert featuring talented young Sitarist Ankush Nayak from Mangalore accompanied by Yashwant Vaishnav on Tabla. The concert is scheduled on Sunday, 25th December 2022 at 7.00 a.m. at Kala Prangan, Pu. La. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi (Open Foyer). This is a non-ticketed concert and is open to all. 

16 years back a simple thought of giving the discerning listeners of Indian Classical Music an opportunity to listen to morning ragas under the ambiance of natural surroundings once a month sans monsoon season prompted Pancham Nishad to start a monthly concert series titled ‘Pratahswar’ at the Kala Prangan of Pu. La. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy. Little did we realize that this was a maiden effort in the city of Mumbai and probably in the entire nation that proved to be a runaway success story says Shashi Vyas – Founder and Director of Pancham Nishad. 

Over the years, Pratahswar which commenced with a small family of music enthusiasts has grown into a big joint family. It gives us tremendous joy to make a special mention that ‘Pratahswar’ has never repeated any artiste in its 124 concerts to date. 

“Pratahswar”, concert series of morning ragas is presented on a Sunday morning once a month from October to May of next year featuring mainly young and senior talented artists. The duration of the concert is two hours. 

Artiste Profile

Ankush Nayak, a young man who loves playing sitar just as he loves technology, son of Narendra and Ushaprabha Nayak. A B. Tech (Metallurgical and Materials Engineering) graduate from the prestigious NIT-K Suratkal and an MS in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Arizona, USA. 

He was initiated into Sitar learning at the age of 9 under the tutelage of the renowned Sitarist Ustad Rafique Khan. He has also taken lessons in Carnatic music taala system from Ghatam maestro Vidwan Trichy K R Kumar. He has also been trained by the legendary Sarod artiste Pt. Buddhadev Das Gupta, as a junior scholar at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy, Kolkata. Ankush is a B-high graded artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan (a national television channel of India) and has performed for TV and Radio several times. He is also a member artist of the SHIVA Fusion Music group, an indo-western fusion band comprising internationally renowned musicians.

Tags
Ankush Nayak music Songs
Related news
 | 23 Dec 2022

SEVENTEEN VERNON's FIRST SOLO MIXTAPE "BLACK EYE" OUT NOW

MUMBAI: VERNON, a member of the K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, released his first solo mixtape “Black Eye” today. 

read more
 | 23 Dec 2022

Canadian female fronted metal band The Fixer releases new music video "Depart"

MUMBAI: This is where The Fixer departs on their first musical journey with latest members, Ryan Osbourne and Dr.

read more
 | 23 Dec 2022

"Kkaladham celebrates people & empowers them" says Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: In Honor of Param Pujya Maharaj Ji for showering his blessings at Kailash Kher Academy For Learning Art- KKALADHAM, Padmashri Kailash Kher organised a blessed performance by Padmashri Prahlad Singh Tipaniya Ji and Group.

read more
 | 23 Dec 2022

Melodic rapper Rishaad returns with a delicious dilemma drama - But I Do

MUMBAI: The Geneva-born, Gurgaon-based young rapper, battles with classic dilemma of standing at crossroads of a romance gone bad in his latest melodic rap heartbreak number - But I Do. The artist released his debut music video for the track on December 21st, 2022.

read more
 | 23 Dec 2022

DJ Bravo dropped his new sizzling track Party Party and it is an instant chartbuster

MUMBAI: In the finale of the year's biggest sporting event, who can not think of DJ Bravo. But right now, the world-famous musician is trying a whole new rhythm. DJ Bravo along with Shivangi Sharma is all set to launch the most raging party song of recent times titled Party Party.

read more

RnM Biz

Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Business growth app UpScale by CredAble launches new E- invoicing solution to help SMEs

MUMBAI: Keeping up with the government of India’s bullish stance onread more

 5 Best Interview-as-a-Service Providers to Identify the Right Talent in 2023

MUMBAI: At a time when news of layoffs is rife, companies are still trying to find the right taleread more

Mirchi 95 collaborates with Cult.Fit to create the first-ever drive-time workout

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

The National Press Club and NYF Radio Awards Cement Their Partnership with the Creation of the National Press Club Award

MUMBAI:  The National Press Club has partnered with the New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards toread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Nakash Aziz on meeting Nagarjuna, performing on Bigg Boss Telugu and striking a balance between two film industries 

MUMBAI: For singer Nakash Aziz, this is what a career peak must look like. Barely out of the success of his recent numbers, the singer has delivered...read more

2
Rohan Khaunte, to inaugurate 'GOA VILLAGE' at Sunburn Festival Goa 2022 in Vagator, Goa 

MUMBAI: The ‘GOA VILLAGE’ @ Sunburn is an exclusive Cultural Zone created at Sunburn Festival Goa 2022 with an aim to promote the vibrant Art,...read more

3
DJ Bravo dropped his new sizzling track Party Party and it is an instant chartbuster

MUMBAI: In the finale of the year's biggest sporting event, who can not think of DJ Bravo. But right now, the world-famous musician is trying a whole...read more

4
Canadian female fronted metal band The Fixer releases new music video "Depart"

MUMBAI: This is where The Fixer departs on their first musical journey with latest members, Ryan Osbourne and Dr. Wiggins joining Melladonna and Vic...read more

5
Topic & HRVY lay it all on the line with tender new single "All Or Nothing"

MUMBAI: German superproducer Topic is closing the year out in style, now teaming up with the equally influential skills of UK heartthrob, HRVY. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games