RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Dec 2022 20:23 |  By RnMTeam

Window Kid and ZERO deliver cheeky anti-christmas carol 'VIOLENT FIGHT'

MUMBAI: Fresh off a flourishing 2022, ascending talent Window Kid and Zero end the year the best way they know how with a cheeky Christmas-themed single Violent Fight and accompanying video to follow via CruCast. 

Nottingham MC Window Kid has swaggered his way to legendary status channelling a range of influences from grime to bassline and dubstep, earning millions of streams for his appealing and unique approach that incorporates trivial and amusing lyrics over proper naughty basslines. His high-profile collaborations with the likes of Example, Nathan Dawe, KSI, Big Zuu, Yizzy, Devilman, and more only continue to demonstrate his in demand talent. 

Recently he’s also reached a wider audience beyond the underground through viral infamy with entertaining TikTok videos that has accrued millions of views and almost 4M likes. 

Having already dropped bass fuelled belters with fellow talent and partner in crime Zero, the pair are known for previous collaboration Boozy, which collected over 4M Spotify streams and support from the likes of Majestic on KISS FM and Flava D on BBC Radio 1. Meanwhile, Hide The Ting with Bru-C and Darkzy amassed over 3M Spotify streams. Charming crowds with his signature outgoing persona and singular style, Window Kid has also brought an unmatchable stage presence, shutting down festival stages across Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Creamfields and more.

Returning with master talent Zero, the artist has been described as “easily one of the biggest producers in bass music right now” by scene pioneer Jamie Duggan. Since developing his skills at the University of Sussex whilst immersing himself in the colourful underground scene in Brighton, the producer has collaborated with the likes of Skepsis, Turno, Big Zuu, Majestic, and Local whilst releasing on labels such as Polydor and his own BARCODES imprint. 

The Surrey native hit the mainstream with his viral 2019 remix of Dizzee Rascal’s classic tune Bonkers, which amassed over 10K streams on the day of its release. Meanwhile, his thumping club anthem Enter the Dragon has amassed over 12M streams and saw DJ support from Skepsis and Sammy Virji whilst single Barry White currently sits at over 2M Spotify streams and peaked at no.2 on the garage, bassinline and grime Beatport Chart.

The two tastemakers now unite for their second collaboration and anti-christmas anthem Violent Fight, marking dance music’s version of a carol that says snow thank you to Christmas. A deeply contagious bass fuelled track that draws on garage influences and a comical tongue-in-cheek commentary, that brings Window Kid and Zero’s chaotic Christmas day story to life. A satirical take on the holiday season that features hard-hitting basslines, relentless progressions, and rapid-fire lyrics such as “This ain’t no Christmas Carol, if I hear one I’m switching channels” Violent Fight is the Grinch’s answer to spreading alternative, rave infused Christmas cheer.

Window Kid x Zero - Violent Fight is out now via CruCast.

Tags
Window Kid Violent Fight music Songs
Related news
 | 09 Dec 2022

Darshan Raval announces ten-city tour starting with Kolkata on December 16th 2022

MUMBAI: Independent music's poster boy and Bollywood singing sensation Darshan Raval has announced his ten-city tour, called 'Love- A Fair’ with Darshan Raval in India.* The tour will kickstart on December 16th at Nico Park, Kolkata and travel across Pune, Vadodara, Nagpur, Bengaluru, C

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

Cedric Gervais and Joel Corry Unite for Fresh Dose of Feel Good Hit, 'Molly'

MUMBAI: Certified tastemakers Cedric Gervais and Joel Corry join forces to reignite a modern classic, breathing new life into the revered dancefloor weapon, "MOLLY." The new release highlights the timelessness of a true hit, as Cedric Gervais and Joel Corry capture the feelgood bliss of

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

Budweiser India’s latest FIFA campaign featuring KissNuka amongst other top Indian artists inspires consumers to take on the world 

MUMBAI: Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) global brand, has collaborated with four of the country’s most loved trailblazers for the latest leg of the FIFA 2022 campaign.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

Martin Garrix and JVKE release Hit Game Marvel Snap Anthem 'Hero' accompanied by super-hero studded music video

MUMBAI: In collaboration with Nuverse, Second Dinner and MARVEL Entertainment, today superstar DJ/Producer, Martin Garrix, and multi-talented viral singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE released their new MARVEL SNAP anthem track ‘Hero’, supported by a superhero-studded animated music video.

read more
 | 09 Dec 2022

Tiësto & Solardo team up for massive anthem 'I Can't Wait' (feat Poppy Baskcomb)

MUMBAI: Scene-leading Manchester duo Solardo team up with the Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, and international icon Tisto and star vocalist Poppy Baskcomb on hot new single 'I Can't Wait'.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM introduces bajao for a cause initiative "We For Veterans"

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced its latesread more

Podimo Hires longtime Apple Music Executive Claus Thune as Global Director of Programming

MUMBAI: Copenhagen, 7 December, 2022 - Podimo, Europe’s fastest-growing subscription service for read more

Apple introduces Apple Music Sing

MUMBAI: Apple Music expands its world-class lyrics experience with a new feature for fans to easread more

InCruiter helps businesses make the right selection with NextGen Tech-Driven Interview Solutions

MUMBAI: InCruiter, a leading interview solution provider has launched four uniquely-tailored virread more

ENIL (Mirchi) acquires significant minority stake in Spardha - an online music-learning platform

MUMBAI: Entertainment Network India Limited (Mirchi) has acquired a significant minority stake inread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Tiësto & Solardo team up for massive anthem 'I Can't Wait' (feat Poppy Baskcomb)

MUMBAI: Scene-leading Manchester duo Solardo team up with the Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, and international icon Tisto and star...read more

2
The Best Club Song is here - Aake Teri Baahon Mein will get you grooving!

MUMBAI: The iconic song Aake Teri Baahon Mein is back to make your December musical. A 360-degree twist to the classic love song by adding electronic...read more

3
Music is Medicine: Tuned Global Supports New Generation of Effective Medical Treatments Employing Music

Tuned Global is the driving force behind the music offerings of two companies, MediMusic and Nue Life Health, providing breakthrough approaches for...read more

4
MX Player rides high on Dharavi Bank; witnesses 4x growth in subscriptions and ropes in nine sponsors

MUMBAI: Enticing viewers with the recent launch of its high-octane, crime-thriller MX Original Series ‘Dharavi Bank’, India’s entertainment Super App...read more

5
Martin Garrix and JVKE release Hit Game Marvel Snap Anthem 'Hero' accompanied by super-hero studded music video

MUMBAI: In collaboration with Nuverse, Second Dinner and MARVEL Entertainment, today superstar DJ/Producer, Martin Garrix, and multi-talented viral...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games