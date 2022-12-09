Window Kid and ZERO deliver cheeky anti-christmas carol 'VIOLENT FIGHT'

MUMBAI: Fresh off a flourishing 2022, ascending talent Window Kid and Zero end the year the best way they know how with a cheeky Christmas-themed single Violent Fight and accompanying video to follow via CruCast.

Nottingham MC Window Kid has swaggered his way to legendary status channelling a range of influences from grime to bassline and dubstep, earning millions of streams for his appealing and unique approach that incorporates trivial and amusing lyrics over proper naughty basslines. His high-profile collaborations with the likes of Example, Nathan Dawe, KSI, Big Zuu, Yizzy, Devilman, and more only continue to demonstrate his in demand talent.

Recently he’s also reached a wider audience beyond the underground through viral infamy with entertaining TikTok videos that has accrued millions of views and almost 4M likes.

Having already dropped bass fuelled belters with fellow talent and partner in crime Zero, the pair are known for previous collaboration Boozy, which collected over 4M Spotify streams and support from the likes of Majestic on KISS FM and Flava D on BBC Radio 1. Meanwhile, Hide The Ting with Bru-C and Darkzy amassed over 3M Spotify streams. Charming crowds with his signature outgoing persona and singular style, Window Kid has also brought an unmatchable stage presence, shutting down festival stages across Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Creamfields and more.

Returning with master talent Zero, the artist has been described as “easily one of the biggest producers in bass music right now” by scene pioneer Jamie Duggan. Since developing his skills at the University of Sussex whilst immersing himself in the colourful underground scene in Brighton, the producer has collaborated with the likes of Skepsis, Turno, Big Zuu, Majestic, and Local whilst releasing on labels such as Polydor and his own BARCODES imprint.

The Surrey native hit the mainstream with his viral 2019 remix of Dizzee Rascal’s classic tune Bonkers, which amassed over 10K streams on the day of its release. Meanwhile, his thumping club anthem Enter the Dragon has amassed over 12M streams and saw DJ support from Skepsis and Sammy Virji whilst single Barry White currently sits at over 2M Spotify streams and peaked at no.2 on the garage, bassinline and grime Beatport Chart.

The two tastemakers now unite for their second collaboration and anti-christmas anthem Violent Fight, marking dance music’s version of a carol that says snow thank you to Christmas. A deeply contagious bass fuelled track that draws on garage influences and a comical tongue-in-cheek commentary, that brings Window Kid and Zero’s chaotic Christmas day story to life. A satirical take on the holiday season that features hard-hitting basslines, relentless progressions, and rapid-fire lyrics such as “This ain’t no Christmas Carol, if I hear one I’m switching channels” Violent Fight is the Grinch’s answer to spreading alternative, rave infused Christmas cheer.

Window Kid x Zero - Violent Fight is out now via CruCast.