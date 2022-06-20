Subhi's recent release "Empire" is all about inspiration and self empowerment

MUMBAI: Indo-American music artist Subhi’s recent “Empire” is all about self-empowerment. The song was released on the 17th of June with an official music video. Her previous releases have been debut English Ep “Define Me’ and post that she has released singles like “Better” “Water Raft” and more. Amongst the Indie music circuit Subhi has always released songs with strong messages and this time around this song pledges to resonate with women and self-empowerment. Subhi’s journey as a singer-songwriter has been very inspiring. Right from overcoming various hurdles, she has fought it all to become the country's most admired Indie music artist.
Story behind the song: “Empire was created during an international sync camp hosted by Anara Publishing. I met UK-based producer Luke Jackson during the remote camp and we started working together to create the track. Luke had created this instrumental track based on the brief and I started working on the topline. The moment I heard the track, I was so inspired, it felt empowering. Before I knew it, I started writing about myself, about what I feel right now. As an emerging female singer/songwriter, this track is parallel to where I stand in life today. It is a song about self-empowerment, about realizing how powerful one's desires can be. Empire is a song about struggle, manifestation, dreams, power, and the urge to create something big with your desires. "Pull me higher, I'll fight for another day. From my desire, I'll create my empire". My latest creation 'Empire' is all about creating your own world in your own way.”
Artist: Subhi
Songwriter: Subhi Khanna
Producer: Luke Jackson
