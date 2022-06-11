For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Jun 2022 12:08 |  By RnMTeam

Brazilian tech-house producers Slow Motion and Duarte remix Mindchatter's "Here I Go Again"

"For the Mindchatter remix, I was able to showcase a new aesthetic that will be featured in my future works. This project is very special to me because not only is the original a great song, and Mindchatter an incredible artist, but it also is the first track that will start the transition towards my new sound.” - Slow Motion

“I was invited by Slow to remix “Here I Go Again,” and I was excited about the idea of it being my first work of this kind with him. He showed me the record and I became a fan immediately. He was already producing the remix and after sharing ideas with each other, we collaboratively found a style we were pleased with.” - Duarte

