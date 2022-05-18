Reem Sameer & Sehban Azim come together for a love ballad ‘Minnatein’ presented by Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music!

MUMBAI: Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music brings you a heart-warming love ballad, ‘Minnatein’ featuring Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim with soulful vocals by Mohammed Irfan. Penned and composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, the video is directed by Ritika Bajaj.

Minnatein unites the hit onscreen couple Reem and Sehban, who last worked together on ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, where fans couldn’t get enough of their chemistry. In the beautiful story about yearning for love, the ballad takes audiences through a sweet love story between Reem and Sehban as they finally discover their love for each other with a happily ever after ending.

Says Reem Sameer, “It is always overwhelming to see people shower their love on us and the character we play. With Minnatein, Sehban and I got an opportunity to come together and this song will remain extremely special to us.”

Adds Sehban Azim, “Minnatein is a very beautiful, soulful song and the lyrics and story are something everyone will relate to. Reem and I are a perfect team and it is always an instant yes to be working together.”

Says Vinod Bhanushali, “I personally enjoy listening to love ballads every day, so when I heard Sanjeev’s composition and rough lyrics, I was like this hits your heart directly. Cherry on the top is Mohammed Irfan’s voice. Ritika has beautifully brought to life the story Minnatein tells with Reem and Sehban.:

Director Ritika Bajaj concludes, “When the video can tell you the story a composer and lyricist have tried to say through their music, I think it’s a win for me. I have had Reem and Sehban’s fans telling me about wanting to see them together after their show, and when I heard the song , I knew they will bring out this emotion of longingness, love beautifully. I hope the audiences like our small treat for them.”

Hitz Music’s ‘Minnatein’ starring Reem Sameer and Sehban Azim is out now on Hitz Music’s YouTube channel.