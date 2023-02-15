RadioandMusic
News |  15 Feb 2023 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

Vinod Bhanushali - Raaj Shaandilyaa come together to produce films under the FAM COM universe

MUMBAI: With Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, producer Vinod Bhanushali and producer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa told a riveting story in the most light-hearted manner. To take ahead the family comedies genre, the producers have collaborated to create several films under the same genre under their banners Bhanushali Studios Limited and ThinkInk Picturez Ltd.

Janhit Mein Jaari received accolades for narrating important subject in entertaining way that made the makers decide to fill the void of family entertainers by taking ahead the fam-coms genre. Considering how an out-and-out family comedy has been missing on the big screen for a while, this partnership is an exciting proposition that promises to deliver wholesome family entertainment.

While details are under wraps, the makers Vinod Bhanushali & Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Raaj Shaandilyaa & Vimal Lahoti of ThinkInk Picturez Ltd will announce the slate of films made under this multi-film deal.

Confirming this development says Vinod Bhanushali, “We have seen quite a few romantic comedies targeted at a young audience, but very rarely do we get to enjoy an entertainer with the entire family. We hope to bridge that gap, and with Raaj Shaandilyaa as my partner, I’m confident we can weave stories that will make families laugh, cry and dance together.”

Adds Raaj Shaandilyaa, “I enjoy comedies that have a story to tell, and Vinod Bhanushali supports that vision to the T. Together, we hope to bring audiences family-comedies that they will enjoy and remember.”

The makers will soon announce the second film from this fam-com universe that will go on floors in March 2023.

