News |  16 May 2022 18:49 |  By RnMTeam

Mohd Irfan’s Jaana Hai toh Jaa has chart buster written all over it

MUMBAI: Singer Mohammed Irfan who has some of the most melodious and chart buster tracks under his belt, released his latest single ‘Jaana Hai toh Jaa’ recently. The track, featuring Gautam Gulati and Nyra Bannerjee follows the story of a couple who’s love story doesn’t end well and highlights the pain that comes along with love.

The song captures emotions we all have experienced in some ways or the other and is bound to strike a chord with the audiences. Mohammed Irfan’s soulful rendition coupled with Kumaar’s beautiful lyrics and Sidharth Kashyap’s composition makes Jaana Hai toh Jaa one of the most romantic tracks to come out in the recent past.

Expectedly, the response to Jaana Hai toh Jaa has been excellent and the song has already clocked over one million views within a day of its release.

Commenting on the same, Mohammed Irfan says, “Jaana Hai Toh Jaa is a very passionate song. It is very different to what we have always heard in songs where the guy tells the girl that he would die if she leaves him. But its the other way around here. Kumaar ji has written this song so wonderfully, where the emotions are so raw and unfiltered. Its the pain of separation and suffering which has come out so well in the composition by Siddharth Kasyap. I’ve worked with Siddharth ji for the first time and it was a great experience. He’s very passionate about his music and is doing some great work under his banner sk music works.
Apart from the song, I must mention the video here. Gautam Gulati and Nyra Banerjee play their parts amazingly well in the video thats directed by Aziz Zee.

