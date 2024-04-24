Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh launch music label 'Navaami Music'

MUMBAI: Navaami Music is another feather in the cap of the Comedy Couple, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya launched their music label. Their new song under this label is written and produced by Harsh Limbachiyaa and composed by Ved Sharma, featuring the YouTube sensation Sourav Joshi and Priya Dhapa and his wife Bharti Singh and himself.

The track, “Tu dream wali hai mein khawaab wala hu” is now available across major platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Gaana, and Amazon Music, shot against the vibrant backdrop of Goa's streets and beaches, exuding a youthful vibe.

With Navaami Music, Harsh Limbachiyaa has showcased his prowess in music to produce compositions for his projects and independent albums. Harsh adds: "Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I have now launched my music label “Navaami Music” I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connection that I feel when I listen to or create music."

Harsh & Bharti took their Instagram to launch the song on social media.

In a candid conversation with Bharti, she says, "Harsh has always dreamt of launching a music label. He's poured his heart into crafting this vibrant song, featuring Sourav Joshi and Priya Dhapa." The song was launched on the reality shows, Dance Deewane on Colors and Superstar Singer on Song TV Channels to reach out to the right audience.

To listen to the full song, please click here.

YouTube

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/track/6rPDrn83Edjzk3MCwRIoBI?si=8cZxTTpbRmaAcJf...

Amazon Music - https://music.amazon.in/albums/B0D1V5K3QP?ref=dm_sh_auIqHhRO3KZ0YZvlqdwL...