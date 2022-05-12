For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 May 2022 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

Two Friends release first single of 2022 “Wish You Were Here” ft. John K making their Helix Records debut

MUMBAI: Pop-Dance producers and DJ duo Two Friends, recently signed for management by SALXCO, are celebrating the release of their latest single “Wish You Were Here” ft. John K via the newly minted Helix Records label, out May 6th 2022.

Featuring a vocal contribution from acclaimed songwriter and vocalist John K, “Wish You Were Here” is an infectious installment to the Two Friends musical catalogue. The track dynamically weaves pop infused melodies with bouncing, dance fueled basslines to deliver a track sure to be on repeat.

On the release, John K shares, “It was the middle of quarantine when Two Friends asked me to hop on this collaboration. I remember locking myself in the basement of my in-laws house and cutting vocals by myself for hours until I got it right. “Wish You Were Here” is a sweet, sad banger. There’s pain and longing in the vocal and tempo in the track. Loved working with Matt and Eli and can’t wait for everyone to hear this. When I saw the music video… I cried.”

The accompanying heartfelt music video depicts two friends growing up together, where sometimes your biggest supporter has always been there since the very beginning. A loving tribute with a tearjerker twist, the two childhood friends bond through making music alongside their longtime canine companion. As the years go by and their friendship evolves, their shared friend grows old, and to celebrate his life they bring the music back to their childhood home where it all began.

“Wish You Were Here” is just the start of a striking string of releases set to make their way to listeners over the course of this year from Two Friends bandmates Matt Halper and Eli Sones.

The dance-pop duo have quickly grown from high school bedroom producers to one of the most in-demand independent acts of the landscape today. Initially recognized for their viral remixes of classic hits such as “Mr. Brightside” and "I Miss You" and their award-winning Big Bootie Mixes, Two Friends have developed into a dynamic powerhouse, producing original hits such as "Looking At You", "Take It Off", "Emily" and now deliver “Wish You Were Here” featuring John K.

Known by fans for their legendary Big Bootie Mix series, the duo’s musical output has become a dependable soundtrack for many memorable nights. The latest installment in the series, the Big Bootie Mix Volume 21 makes its debut on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

Amassing multi-millions of streams of their mixes and original productions across all places where you can stream music, Two Friends are slated for a powerhouse year and have a bright continued trajectory that positions them as a top pop-dance act to watch for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Two Friends Tour Dates
May 14th, 2022 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
May 27th, 2022 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
June 30th, 2022 - History - Toronto, CA
July 1st, 2022 - History - Toronto, CA
July 9th, 2022 - HQ2 - Atlantic City, NJ
July 16th, 2022 - Global Dance Festival - Denver, CO
August 4th, 2022 - MTELUS - Montreal, QB
August 6th, 2022 - Moonrise Festival - Baltimore, MD
August 19th, 2022 - Breakaway Festival - Grand Rapids, MI
September 9th, 2022 - North Coast Festival - Chicago, IL

