“‘Subah Se Shaam’ was created with creativity, love, and passion”, says Shipra Goyal

MUMBAI: After releasing “Ishq Bulaava” singer Shipra Goyal dropped "Subah Se Shaam", alongside Madhur Sharma starring Bigg Boss runner-up Pratik Sehajpal under Meri Tune. "Subah Se Shaam" was created with the greatest creativity, love, and passion. The visuals are based on a true story.
Excited about the release, “It describes the love and grief of a beloved couple. Furthermore, the audio, when listened to, will cause multiple jitters in your heart. The mesmerizing words in this poem will touch your heart. The song has been received well by the audience, and I hope it touches even more hearts”. The lyric was penned by Kunaal Vermaa, he has some sort of magic in his thoughts and writings. There is not a single sentence that you will not find captivating in the song’s lyrics.
Shipra Goyal and Pratik Sehajpal created fond memories while shooting the music video, “He is a great person to work with. We enjoyed the process immensely. While filming "Subah Se Shaam", we had a lot of fun”.
Currently, she is working on an album. The singer is beyond grateful for the love and support. She looks forward to delivering amazing projects to the audience.
