News |  23 Apr 2022 15:47 |  By RnMTeam

Giolì & Assia, Rosie Carney, Devault, and more! Out now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Giolì & Assia - Fire Hell and Holy Water

Currently in the midst of one their most-career defining years to date, Giolì & Assia are preparing to release their much-anticipated seminal studio album ‘Fire, Hell and Holy Water’ this summer with this as the first single followed by an upcoming tour (w/ multiple sold out dates), brand partnerships and incredible visual content.

Listen to "Fire Hell and Holy Water"OK

Rosie Carney - break the ground

"break the ground" is the second single from Rosie Carney’s upcoming second LP ‘i wanna feel happy,’ out on May 27 and produced with JMAC (Luz, Matilda Man). The record has already been supported by NPR, Brooklyn Vegan, Clash, Dork etc. Since her 2019 debut album ‘Bare’ Rosie has accumulated over 200M streams, written for Amazon’s Modern Love and covered all of Radiohead’s The Bends in its entirety.

Listen to "break the ground"

Devault - 3AM IN CHELSEA (Club Edit)

Integrating a variety of electronic dance styles, American producer Sage DeVault, better known as Devault, is back with the club edit "3AM in Chelsea". Filled with mid tempo electronica that posseses a darker undertone. After a year of touring and supporting the french talent Madeon and San Holo in 2021, Devault embarked on a new era musically and live. This is his 3rd release for 2022. Jade, Sapphire, Ruby, and now Diamond awaits!

Listen to "3AM IN CHELSEA (Club Edit)"

NYK - Heaven

Having garnered over 100 million streams, Malaysian artist NYK moves to showcase his music on a global scale with his second release of 2022, called "Heaven.”

Listen to "Heaven"     

Benson & Tommy Trash - Spilt Milk

Australian friends and legends of the scene Benson and Tommy Trash bring out all the stops for this bass house heater called "Spilt Milk." The classiest, trashiest duo you've ever seen, Benson and Tommy turn their long time friendship into pure bass houe heaven.

Tags
Gioli & Assia Rosie Carney Devault Ultra Music
explore RNM

