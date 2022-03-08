For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Mar 2022 20:07 |  By RnMTeam

This Women's Day Elli AvrRam makes her big singing debut with Avina Shah's 'Kudi Main Mean'

MUMBAI: Someone who has always embodied authenticity, empowerment and the spirit of womanhood, the versatile Elli AvrRam with Avina Shah's 'Kudi Main Mean' is out today with her first song as a vocalist. The uptempo song marks a unique collaboration between musician Avina Shah and Elli AvrRam as the two give music aficionados another reason to celebrate this Women’s Day.

When two independent, headstrong women who believe in their dreams come together there is bound to be fireworks and that's exactly what audiences can expect with 'Kudi Main Mean', that is symbolic of self-love, self-worth and a fierce attitude.

‘Kudi Main Mean’ was conceptualized during the lockdown of the first wave of the pandemic with both Elli and Avina waiting for the right time to release it. Since the song celebrates a woman in all her glory, Women’s Day made for the perfect occasion to launch the song.

While Elli is known for her breakthrough dance skills, she surprises us with another hidden talent as she goes behind the microphone for ‘Kudi Main Mean’ looking oh so glamorous with grunge, street looks and corn rows. Quite reminiscent of her look in the breakthrough role she played in Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Pattani starrer ‘Malang’.

Known for her impactful dance numbers in Bollywood, Elli AvrRam was celebrated for one of India’s finest dance talents in her item song “Har Funn Maula” opposite Aamir Khan. Interestingly, the actor-singer dons many hats for ‘Kudi Main Mean’ and apart from penning her lyrics, choreographing her moves, she has also styled her own looks in the song, another facet of being a multi-talented and multi-tasking woman. This comes as no surprise since Elli is known to embrace reinventive, experimental and edgy fashion looks through the course of her career.

Says Elli AvrRam, “This is something I really wanted to do for a very long time and Avina pushed me to express this side of mine. As a creative artist, I enjoy dancing, singing, performing and getting in deep into the entire process of bringing a work of art together. ‘Kudi Main Mean’ is about being a strong badass woman and embracing the Queen in you and we are so happy to be releasing it on Women’s Day."

Avina Shah’s ‘Kudi Main Mean’ feat Elli AvrRam is out now!

Tags
Women's Day Elli AvrRam Avina Shah Kudi Main Mean
Related news
News | 09 Mar 2021

'Kuni Mhanale' by Amruta Fadnavis is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: It was only recently that she paid tribute to our brave corona warriors with ‘Tu Mandir Tu Shivala’ & to woman power with ‘Tula Jagu adya’ ! Now she is back with Marathi song ‘Kuni Mhanale’ on the occasion of Women’s day

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Women's Day Special: Men, move over! Here are 5 incredible female artists dominating the rising indie music space in India

MUMBAI: Moving on from Bollywood cliches, music aficionados in the country are now welcoming tracks from independent musicians like never before! Be it hip-hop, folk, jazz or pop, the need for rejuvenating tunes is more than ever.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Raja Kumari teams up with Rita Wilson, Claudia Leitte for Women's Day song

MUMBAI: American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari has teamed up with Hollywood actress Rita Wilson and Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte, for a song titled "Hello World", which will release on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2020

Cricket legend Chris Gayle aka The UniverseBoss collaborates with singer Avina Shah in exotic dance track

MUMBAI: British Indian singer Avina Shah is best known for her recent hit singles, Husan Di Rani, Playboy, and the very recent release Sitaro Pe Nazar that she dedicated in memory of those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2020

Cricket legend Chris Gaylw aka The Universe boss collaborates with singer Avina Shah in exotic dance track

MUMBAI: British Indian singer Avina Shah is best known for her recent hit singles, Husan Di Rani, Playboy, and the very recent release Sitaro Pe Nazar that she dedicated in memory of those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Simran Raj feels surreal being apart of Desi Melodies family for 'Kaali Shirt Waleyaa'

MUMBAI: Versatile singer Simran Raj says, “Music has been a constant source of happiness for me since the beginning and I am glad that I am doing...read more

2
Photofit Music brings “Dubai Wala Jatt” on the floor with a scouting backdrop in the voice of Ranveer John, featuring Rumman Ahmed

MUMBAI: If you are looking for that Desi Jatt vibe, then “Dubai wala jatt” is the perfect song that builds the vibe for you. Feel the aura of the...read more

3
International Women's Day Special: Here are 5 artists who participated in #HerMusic

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body for authors, composers, and owner publishers of music celebrate one...read more

4
Thaman drops hint on 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' second single

MUMBAI: Telugu musician Thaman, who has been in the limelight for quite some time now, has a grip over how to market his music albums. Sharing an...read more

5
Tamannaah's smoking hot video 'Tabahi' with Badshah takes over the Internet

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's latest music video 'Tabahi' with popular rapper Badshah has taken over the Internet. Within its four hours of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games