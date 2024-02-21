Celebrating Womanhood with Semi-Classical and Folk Music on the Eve of International Women's Day

MUMBAI: The city-based organization Pancham Nishad Creative brings to you "Saanjhi" - an evening of semi-classical and folk music celebrating womanhood on the eve of International Women’s Day. This inspirational programme will take place on Tuesday, 5th March 2024, at the prestigious Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The objective of the concert is to create awareness about the need for education in rural India. AIM for Seva, an NGO based in Chennai, exclusively working towards this objective, currently operates 94 Chatralayams (free student hostels) across the country. In its endeavour to expand awareness, AIM for Seva, in association with Pancham Nishad, launched its campaign for the first time in Mumbai at the Gateway of India on the 14th and 15th of January 2023.

"On the eve of International Women's Day, AIM for Seva aims to intensify awareness about girl child education in rural India. Pancham Nishad will lend its support to this cause by hosting a musical event titled 'Saanjhi,' featuring prominent artists. This event is expected to provide a platform for AIM for Seva to campaign for its ongoing fundraising drive for girl child education programmes in rural India.

"Saanjhi" seeks to celebrate India's rich folk music heritage through the performances of talented women artists. Renowned vocalists like Indrani Mukherjee representing the East and Devaki Pandit representing the West will grace the stage, promising an evening filled with soul-stirring melodies and cultural resonance.

Joining these esteemed artists will be a lineup of exceptionally talented musicians including Ramkumar Mishra, Vinay Mishra, Ojas Adhiya, Amogh Dandekar, Kamlesh Bhadkamkar, Sagar Sathe, and Sandeep Mishra. The event will be hosted by the engaging content narrator Ankita Khattry.

"Saanjhi" is more than just a musical event; it's a heartfelt homage to the legacies of legendary women across India. Through a melodic journey encompassing folk music forms like Hori, Kajri, Baramaasa, Jhula, and Chaiti to name a few. The concert aims to offer a glimpse into the profound expression of femininity within these musical traditions.

Views from the artists

"Celebrating womanhood is not only about recognizing individual achievements; but also about acknowledging the inherent strength and resilience that women embody. Women are the torchbearers of our culture and values be it art, music, dance, or rituals, through generations. Through 'Saanjhi,' we illuminate the profound influence women hold in shaping our cultural landscape, inviting all to join us in this melodic tribute to the spirit of femininity,” says Devaki Pandit.

"In the folk tunes and semi-classical vibes of 'Saanjhi,' we discover the heartbeats of our culture, pulsating with the essence of womanhood. Through each melody, we honor the rich tapestry of traditions, celebrating the resilience and beauty found in every note. It's a tribute to the enduring spirit of womanhood, illuminating the path toward a brighter future for every girl in rural India,” says Indrani Mukherjee.

Keywords: Womanhood, Semi-Classical and Folk Music, International Women's Day

About Pancham Nishad

Pancham Nishad Creative Ltd., established in 1996, aims to showcase India's rich musical heritage to audiences worldwide. Over the last 27 years, we have organized more than Fifteen hundred major events, featuring legendary artists such as Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Bismillah Khan, and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. Pancham Nishad has understood its social obligation and has been lending its support to NGOs who are doing pioneering work in the social sector.

About AIM for Seva

AIM for Seva is a registered pan-Indian charitable trust founded by Pujya Swami Dayananda Saraswati in 2000. Our mission is to educate and transform the lives of children in rural India, and we have positively impacted over 20 million lives through our various initiatives. With its mainstay being rural education, AIM for Seva runs 94 Chatralayams (free student hostels), and four schools and has a pan-India presence across 17 states. During 2023-2024, 1636 girls from rural India have benefited from AIM for Seva’s intervention.

Let us come together for this noble cause, for a brighter future where every girl has the opportunity to thrive and fulfill her potential.

Tickets for this unforgettable evening are available at www.bookmyshow.com

Event Details:

What: Saanjhi - An Evening of Semi-Classical and Folk Music Celebrating Womanhood

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Where: Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli, Mumbai

Time: 6:30 p.m. onwards